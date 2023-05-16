Tennessee Governor Signs Bill Making It Harder to Sue Gun Manufacturers
NO LIABILITY
Two months after a shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee left six people dead, the state’s governor has signed legislation making it harder to sue gun manufacturers. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the bill on Thursday, strictly limiting the circumstances in which courts can hold gun makers liable for the deaths their weapons cause, according to the Associated Press. The move comes a year after two companies, including the one that manufactured the weapon used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, settled lawsuits brought by families of mass shooting victims. Lee’s choice whether to sign the bill may not have made much of a difference, however; Republicans hold a veto-proof majority in the state’s legislature, and few voted against the legislation before it reached his desk.