Cracker Barrel Must Pay $9.4M to Man Served Toxic Chemical Instead of Water
TOXIC SWITCHEROO
A Marion County, Tennessee, jury said Cracker Barrel must pay William Cronnon $9.4 million after he said a restaurant worker served him the cleaning chemical Eco-San instead of water to drink during a 2014 lunch. The toxic mix-up left him with injuries to both his mouth and esophagus, which he’s still dealing with, his lawyer said. “Cracker Barrel’s negligence didn’t just cause Mr. Smith physical harm; it took away part of his identity,” attorney Thomas Greer told CNN. The award was split between $4.3 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though it could be capped due to state limits on civil damages. “The speed of the verdict, combined with an amount in excess of what we asked, speaks to just how dangerous the Cracker Barrel policy was,” Greer said. Cracker Barrel said it was “disappointed” with the decision and was considering its options.