Tennessee Juvenile Judge Charged With Forging Paperwork, Bribing Client
ARM OF THE LAW
A Tennessee attorney and juvenile court judge turned himself in on Tuesday after being indicted on charges of forgery and bribery. Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Daniel Boyd since May, returning indictments on Monday that charged him with three counts of forgery, one count of criminal simulation, and another count of bribery. According to the TBI, Boyd forged a default judgment for a divorce client that appeared to be signed by a district chancellor. As it turned out, the document was completely phony, the TBI alleged. When Boyd’s client filed a complaint on the matter, he allegedly offered her a bribe to withdraw it. Boyd was booked into the Hawkins County Jail on Tuesday on a $25,000 bond.