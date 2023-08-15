CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Tennessee Juvenile Judge Charged With Forging Paperwork, Bribing Client

    ARM OF THE LAW

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    The judge’s gavel is seen in courtroom 422 of the New York Supreme Court, Feb. 3, 2012.

    Chip East/Reuters

    A Tennessee attorney and juvenile court judge turned himself in on Tuesday after being indicted on charges of forgery and bribery. Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Daniel Boyd since May, returning indictments on Monday that charged him with three counts of forgery, one count of criminal simulation, and another count of bribery. According to the TBI, Boyd forged a default judgment for a divorce client that appeared to be signed by a district chancellor. As it turned out, the document was completely phony, the TBI alleged. When Boyd’s client filed a complaint on the matter, he allegedly offered her a bribe to withdraw it. Boyd was booked into the Hawkins County Jail on Tuesday on a $25,000 bond.

    Read it at Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
    ,