Kangaroo Attacks Neighbor, Husband Chokes It to Death

A Tennessee man strangled his neighbor’s kangaroo after the animal attacked his wife—and the owners are furious. WKRN reports that it happened Wednesday night in White House, when a couple noticed the kangaroo, Carter, was out of its enclosure and called the owners to see if they could get it back in. Told where to find the animal’s feed, the couple went onto the property—at which point Carter attacked the woman. Officials say the husband then choked Carter to death. Hope and Chris Lea said they returned home to find baby kangaroos clustered around Carter’s body. “We’ve had Carter since he was a little nugget,” Hope said. “It’s like losing a family member.”