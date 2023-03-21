Tennessee’s Thirst Trap-Liking Lt. Guv Survives No-Confidence Vote
A-OK BY US
Less than two weeks after he was swept up in a national controversy surrounding his itchy trigger finger when it came to liking a young gay man’s Instagram thirst traps, Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally survived a no-confidence vote by his colleagues. The Tennessee Senate’s Republican caucus voted 19-7 on Monday in favor of McNally retaining his position as speaker, according to a statement from the 79-year-old lawmaker’s office. “I have always been honored, humbled and grateful for the support of my caucus. I remain so today,” he said. “We have a lot of important work left to do as we complete the legislative session, including the budget. I look forward to getting to it.” GOP leaders in the Legislature have been reluctant to publicly criticize McNally. After revelations that he’d been commenting things like “way to go Finn!!! you light up the world!!!” on the 20-year-old’s nearly nude photos, McNally initially doubled down on what he called his “engagement and encouragement” before apologizing and “pausing” his social media last week.