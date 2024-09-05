Tennessee’s MAGA Pastor Says a ‘Madman’ Sprayed His House With Bullets
‘FULL BLOWN CRIME SCENE’
Tennessee police have confirmed that dozens of gunshots were fired at the property of Pastor Greg Locke, the vocally pro-Trump founder of Global Vision Bible Church, on Tuesday night. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told The Tennessean that deputies responding to Locke’s home around 10:30 p.m. found between 30 to 40 shell casings around his house, garage, and vehicle. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that there were no injuries reported, and an investigation into the matter remained ongoing Wednesday. In an Instagram post, Locke shared photos of what he said was a “full blown crime scene,” explaining that security camera footage had shown that a “madman” had “unloaded an entire magazine of bullets” at his property. “Only one of our kids was home and thank God not in the same area of the house,” Locke said. He shared another blurry photo that he said showed that a bullet had “cut through the headboard of our youngest daughter’s bed and lodged in her pillow.” Locke previously made headlines in March for alleging that shadowy suspects had “dropped off” a flatbed trailer stacked with 200 Bibles and “intentionally” set ablaze.