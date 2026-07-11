MAGA Rep Cries ‘Cover-Up’ in McConnell Health Crisis

Another Republican lawmaker is sounding the alarm over the secrecy surrounding Mitch McConnell’s condition after he was hospitalized last month.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, 61, claimed there’s a “cover-up” going on as questions about the 84-year-old Kentucky senator’s health remain unanswered nearly a month after he was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C. home and given CPR.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett claimed there's a "coverup" of Mitch McConnell's health crisis. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Nothing in Washington ever happens by accident,” Burchett told Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty on Friday. “It’s just a cover-up on top of a cover-up. And that’s why nobody trusts what’s going on in Washington. This whole thing is a farce.”

“How can you be critical of Joe Biden wandering around the White House looking for the soft-serve ice cream machine for four years when you can’t be critical of this? So yeah, it’s in our own party,” he added, appearing to reference a debunked video purporting to show the former president getting distracted by an ice cream truck.

The Tennessee representative, who has pushed conspiracy theories related to UFOs and the origins of COVID-19, suggested without providing evidence that the so-called “deep state” was playing a role in McConnell’s health battle.

Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“That proves my point about the deep state,” he said. “Washington, D.C. is just a large manmade sewer and we rarely stir it. We just let it sit there and stink and we don’t drain it. And this is what continues to happen time and time again. That’s why we need term limits. We need term limits, but they’re never gonna pass.”

McConnell’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His staff is led by his longtime, camera-shy aide Terry Carmack, who is on track to earn more than $226,000 this year.

“You’re never gonna get the right answer,” Burchett said of McConnell’s team. “I mean, you’ve got staffers. ‘Cause look, staff still wants to be employed. They run these big offices. We need to term limit them.”

McConnell may have suffered a heart attack, according to an emergency personnel call first obtained by independent journalist Desirée Townsend. The June 14 call detailed an emergency dispatch to McConnell’s residence, where first responders were told of “CPR in progress” due to “cardiac arrest.”

On July 2, his team released a statement that read, “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has also spoken out about McConnell's health battle. Nancy Mace on X

Burchett isn’t the first MAGA lawmaker to demand transparency from McConnell’s team. On Thursday, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace called on McConnell to step down.