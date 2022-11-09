‘She Wanted Me Chasing Her’: Man Arrested After Posting Viral Stalking Videos
GROSS
A Lenoir City man landed himself in the big house on Tuesday after a video he made while allegedly stalking a former co-worker attracted national attention. In the clip, 25-year-old Jacob Yerkes argues with police that his behavior was justified since he “has needs himself” before claiming that most women harbor rape fantasies. “Women are crazy, I felt like she wanted me chasing her,” Yerkes said, describing a multiple block pursuit in which he ran after his victim as “fun to women.” In another recorded conversation with police, Yerkes claims that his victim wanted the attention by likening the encounter to the Christmas jingle “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Public interest in the videos led to the involvement of the FBI in an investigation against Yerkes. “During the investigation it was determined that Mr. Yerkes was making unsolicited contact with a co-worker,” Lenoir City Police wrote in a statement. “It was further found that he was posting on several social media sites, including YouTube, making threats of violence.” Yerkes currently faces charges for aggravated stalking and harassment, though police say that more charges are possible.