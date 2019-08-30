CHEAT SHEET
Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes Over Fried Chicken Sandwich Shortage
A Tennessee man has filed a lawsuit against Popeyes Chicken seeking $5,000 in damages over their fried chicken sandwich shortage, news station WTVC reports. In a civil summons filed in Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Craig Barr claimed the fast food chain was engaging in “false advertising” and “deceptive business practices.” He said he spent “countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes” that produced “no chicken sandwich,” even when employees told him to come back on another day. According to NBC News, Barr claimed he incurred $1,500 in car damage while driving from restaurant to restaurant in search of the sandwich, suffering mockery by his friends. He also said a Craigslist ad claimed a Popeyes worker would “stash” sandwiches in the back for those willing to pay $24 for the $3.99 item. He said the alleged employee took his money, but no fried chicken sandwich came. Chattanooga Police reportedly said they have not received any similar complaints, and the ad Barr was referencing appeared to be taken down. The case has been assigned an Oct. 28 court date. A Popeyes spokesperson declined to comment on litigation.