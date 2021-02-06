CHEAT SHEET
Tennessee Man Shot and Killed During YouTube ‘Prank Robbery’ Gone Wrong
A man in a Nashville suburb was shot and killed as he tried to enact a “prank robbery” for a YouTube video late Friday. Timothy Wilks, 20, died in the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park. David Starnes, Jr., 23, told police he shot Wilks. The younger man and a friend had been carrying butcher knives when they approached a group of people, including Starnes, in the parking lot. Starnes told police he fired in self-defense. Wilks and the other person were pretending to rob the group for a video, but Starnes was not in on the gag. No charges have been filed, and neither Starnes nor the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to requests for comment.