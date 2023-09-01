Tennessee Nurse Officially Has the World’s Longest Female Mullet
PARTY IN THE BACK
Tennessee woman Tami Manis knows all about keeping it business in the front, and party in the back. A public health nurse, she recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest longest competitive mullet (female) at a whopping 5 foot 8 inches—going a whole 33 years without a haircut. In an interview published Thursday by Guinness, Manis said she felt inspired by the music video for the 1985 song “Voices Carry” by ‘Til Tuesday. “The girl had a rat tail,” she said. “And I really wanted one of those.” While she began rocking a mullet in 1989, Manis had it cut off but regretted it immediately. In 1990, she trimmed it for the last time. “The weirdest thing I find is that people remember me from years ago,” Manis, who credits her genes for her impressive hair growth, said. “I’ve had people recognize me from 20 years ago because I’ve kept the same hairstyle.” Photos and footage shared by Guinness World Records show Manis’ auburn locks are longer than she is tall. She said she keeps her routine relatively simple, using shampoo, conditioner with argan oil, and braiding her record-breaking tresses regularly so they don’t touch the ground.