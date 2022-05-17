Tennessee Pastor Gets Nabbed by Feds for Child Sex Abuse
SLEAZY
A pastor in Tennessee pleaded guilty to eight counts of child exploitation charges from the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday. Joshua Henley, who was a church pastor and a girl’s basketball coach, admitted to producing child sexual abuse material, transporting a minor from across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity, sending obscene videos and images to a minor, and possessing and dispersing child sex abuse materials. Investigators say Henley, 33, sexually abused teenage girls in Indiana, one of whom traveled with him to assist at his vacation Bible school in Tennessee. She said she had a sexual relationship with the man since she was 13. Henley has allegedly worked with minors in other states, including Oklahoma and Texas. He will be sentenced for the conviction in August, when he faces at least 15 years and up to life in prison.