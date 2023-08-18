Pastor Demolishes a Barbie House With Baseball Bat for Some Ungodly Reason
R U OK?
Self-proclaimed born-again Christian and evangelical Tennessee pastor Greg Locke went viral this week for a truly weird sermon he conducted in June in which he went beserk about Barbie, demolishing the beloved toy’s iconic dreamhouse. At an evening service at Global Vision Bible Church on June 15, Locke preached a sermon titled “Pulling Down Strongholds.” “I wanna be thorough and I wanna be theological tonight,” Locke told the congregation before delving into the concept of an “unclean spirit” and “driving out demons.” Then, Locke uncovered a doll house, took a bat with a Bible duct-taped to it, and then took massive swings tn the three-storey toy house. “You gotta start tearing that mess up!” Locke shouted to a roaring congregation. “You gotta break it down!...You gotta get in the Bible and beat that stronghold to death!” It’s not quite clear if the sermon, which came roughly a month before Barbie The Movie was released in theaters and earned over $1 billion at the box office, was a direct hit on the Warner Brothers’ film. But the dollhouse was completely in tatters when Locke was finished speaking.