Tennessee Lawmaker Drops Bid to Rename Part of John Lewis Way for Trump

Read it at The Tennessean
The Tennessee lawmaker who sparked outrage with legislation that would have renamed a portion of John Lewis Way in Nashville as Donald Trump Boulevard has withdrawn his bill. Nashville’s Metro Council voted in 2020 to name a main strip, Fifth Avenue, after the late congressman, who had organized lunch counter protests during the civil rights era. The move to honor Trump by State Rep. Paul Sherell sparked a protest rally and moved thousands to sign a petition against it. Sherrell is also under fire for asking during a meeting whether he could introduce an amendment that would allow lynching as a method of execution; he later apologized.