Tennessee Congressman’s Car Collection Is ‘Toast’ After House Fire
VROOM GLOOM
A fire broke out at the Memphis home of Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) on Wednesday afternoon, damaging at least three cars in his garage, according to local authorities. A spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department said they’d received a call about a fire in Cohen’s garage around 3:05 p.m. No injuries were reported, and Cohen was not at home at the time of the fire, according to the department. Cohen learned of the fire only when his flight from Washington, D.C. landed in Tennessee, he later told reporters outside his home, according to The Commercial Appeal. “Not a good way to come home,” he told a reporter for local station WREG. “Almost worth staying up there, being with some of those crazy Republicans.” Cohen explained the three cars in his garage had been a 2010 Audi, a 1976 Peugeot, and a 1986 Alfa Romeo. “They’re toast,” Cohen said, adding that he was glad the fire hadn’t spread further. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, but the Democratic representative said he believed it was an accidental electrical fire.