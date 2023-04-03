Tennessee Lawmakers Punished for Participating in Peaceful Gun Reform Protest
DINGED
Two Democratic state lawmakers in Tennessee were stripped of their committee assignments as punishment for participating in a massive gun reform protest at the state Capitol last week, Knox News reported on Monday. House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) confirmed at a news conference that other sanctions were being weighed against Rep. Gloria Johnson and Rep. Justin Jones—as well as Rep. Justin Pearson, who participated in the demonstration but did not serve on any committees. During Thursday’s peaceful “Protect Our Kids” rally, staged in the aftermath of a Nashville school shooting that left six people dead, the trio took to the podium on the House floor, where Johnson stood alongside Pearson and Jones as they used a megaphone to lead protesters who had gathered in the chamber’s balcony in chants. Sexton later called the incident an “insurrection,” according to the Tennessee Lookout. His office clarified over the weekend that his remark had been directed at his colleagues and not the protesters.