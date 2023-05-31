Road-Tripping Woman Who Vanished After Violent Scene is Found Safe
The Tennessee mom who went missing earlier this month while road-tripping across the U.S.—and sparked fears for her safety after disturbing reports of a domestic violence incident—has made contact with family and has been found safe. Details of the discovery remained unclear, however Redding Police announced on Tuesday that at 4: 30 p.m. it was alerted to the fact that Alcaraz was contacted by the Eureka Police Department and found to be safe. “The Redding Police Department has been in contact with the Moriarty, New Mexico Police Department and confirmed Nikki is no longer considered a missing person,” a statement read. “The Redding Police Department would like to thank our allied agency partners who assisted with efforts to locate Nikki.” Alcaraz and her partner, Tyler Stratton, set out about a month ago for a road trip across the country. But while in New Mexico on May 4, things took a turn when a long-haul trucker spotted Stratton assaulting a bloodied Alcaraz at a rest area near Mile Marker 224 along Interstate 40. Jordan Hamilton later told The Daily Beast that the scene “fucked me up. It was violent.”