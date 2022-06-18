Tennessee Secretary of State Earns DUI Charge After Bonnaroo Music Festival
BONNAROO BLUES
Even strait-laced politicians can have a little too much fun sometimes. Police arrested Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett after leaving the state’s popular Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at 11:30 p.m. Friday night. He was arrested after a traffic stop followed by a blood test. “On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” Hargett said in a statement Saturday morning. “Driving under the influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.” Hargett, who oversees over 300 employees at the Department of State, posted a $2,000 bail at the Coffee County Jail. He’s expected to appear in court on July 14.