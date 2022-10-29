Tennessee Sports Reporter Resigns After Racist Tweets Resurface in Wake of Her Calling Out Racism

Read it at Outkick
University of Tennessee sports reporter Kasey Funderburg resigned Thursday after tweets of her allegedly using the n-word surfaced. Funderburg reportedly fired off an angry response after seeing a tweet asking Tennessee fans not only to wear all black but “to paint their face all black as well.” “It’s disgusting that this person thinks putting out a joke like this is okay,” she tweeted. In turn, another Twitter user responded with racist tweets from Funderburg’s timeline from 2013 and 2014. UT didn’t give an official reason for the 26-year-old’s resignation but has since removed her from their athletics website. An online petition to get Funderburg her job back garnered more than 1,000 signatures before closing.