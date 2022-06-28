Tennessee Teen Shot in Face Leaving Her Own Birthday Party, Mom Says
BRUTAL
Tennessee teenager Breanna Keys was shot in the face as she and her boyfriend were driving away from her birthday party over the weekend, her mom told WREG Memphis. Her boyfriend was also shot and is in non-critical condition, according to police. Keys mother, Latrice Kennon, said the pair was backing out of the driveway when the shooting began, and several other vehicles were also hit. Keys, 18, is alert and stable, but will need several jaw surgeries, Kennon said. “She got wires all in her mouth. She’s missing five teeth. She got a trachea in her throat. No child should have to go through that,” she said. Police are investigating and no arrests have been made. Kennon said she doesn’t think Keys was the target, and she doesn’t know who shot the pair. “They need to get locked up, and they need to pay for what they done to my child,” she said.