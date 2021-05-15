Tennessee Teen Says Social Media Trolls Are Trying to Frame Him for Tristyn Bailey’s Murder
DISGUSTING
Social media trolls are harassing friends and family of slain cheerleader Tristyn Bailey and claiming to have played a part in the teen’s brutal murder, News4Jax reports. A Tennessee teenager who says he had no idea about the case discovered his photos were being used by trolls on several social media accounts that have been tormenting Bailey’s family with graphic messages and bogus claims about the murder. “I pray for the family for having to go through all this mess, but I promise we are not involved in this,” Steve Whitehouse, the father of the teen whose photos were hijacked by trolls, told News4Jax. He said the family has started receiving death threats since the photos were posted.“We all are scared for our safety. As a matter fact, we’re moving on account of all this. I don’t know it’s going to happen amongst all this mess,” he said. Bailey, 13, was found murdered in a wooded area of Florida earlier this week after a day-long search. Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who attended the same school.