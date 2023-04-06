Tennessee GOP Goes Through With Absurd Purge of Anti-Gun House Dems

Tennessee’s Republican-held House of Representatives ousted the first of three Democratic lawmakers, Justin Jones of Nashville, on Thursday afternoon for leading chants for gun control at the podium of the state House last week—something the Republican House Speaker likened to an “insurrection.”

Last week, Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson were accused of violating decorum rules for their use of a bullhorn and signs to call for gun control in the wake of the mass killing of children and staff at Nashville’s Covenant School by an assailant toting two AR-15s. The three Democrats had led the protest when they hadn’t been recognized to speak under House rules.

Republicans, in turn, vowed to override the three members’ election by holding a vote to expel them. The move has shocked many Americans, who questioned a legislature that had, until Thursday, expelled just two members since the Civil War, and had failed to take action against other members accused of sexual harassment or violating campaign finance laws.

Only 25 lawmakers voted against the resolution to expel Jones on Thursday afternoon, while 72 voted in favor of his ouster. Votes to expel Johnson and Pearson were set to follow on Thursday evening.

If the trio are expelled but then voted back in via special elections, the state Constitution doesn’t allow members to be expelled again for the same offense.

“What they did was try to hold up the people’s business on the House floor instead of doing it the way that they should have done it, which they have the means to do,” said Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who likened the use of bullhorns to an “insurrection,” according to The Tennessean.

“They actually thought that they would be arrested. And so they decided that them being a victim was more important than focusing on the six victims from Monday. And that's appalling,” he said.

Crowds in the House’s public gallery interrupted the scheduling of a vote on Monday to chant “fascist,” according to a tweet by Jones, and they once again flooded the Capitol and the gallery for Thursday’s vote.

The proceedings against the so-called Tennessee Three began Thursday with Jones, who said he represents 78,000 constituents in Nashville, answering questions at the podium.

“What we see is a lynch mob assembled to not lynch me but our democratic process. But it will not stand, because no lie can live forever,” he said as he took the floor.

He called out what he said was a double standard, noting that Republicans who had been accused of child molestation and convicted of domestic violence had not been expelled. “We had a member pee in another member’s chair, in this chamber. No expulsion—in fact, they’re in leadership,” he said.

Republicans grilled Jones, trying to force him to cop to breaking House rules. Rep. Johnny Garrett, who led the charge, also complained about Jones wearing a pin protesting AR-15s. Another, Rep. Gino Bulso, complained that Jones hadn’t shown remorse—attacks Jones called racist.

“I’ll apologize when the Speaker and you all apologize to the families at Covenant,” Jones said.

Republican Rep. Sabi ‘Doc’ Kumar, who said he was an immigrant who had never been discriminated against in the U.S., chastised Jones for seeing “everything through the lens of race,” telling him that once he was elected to the House he should have rejoiced. He also groused about an unrelated incident in which he said Jones called him “brown face.”

“I said you put a brown face on white supremacy,” Jones shot back, adding that he found Kumar’s demands for assimilation “sad.”

Furious Democrats leapt to the trio’s support.

“We are talking about nothing less than 75 people overruling the wishes of 78,000 people and you’re gonna cut off debate?! Give me a break! Is this a circus?” exploded Rep. John Ray Clemmons, also of Nashville, when Republican lawmakers motioned to end debate, cutting off multiple lawmakers’ chances to weigh in on Jones’ ouster.

Rep. Karen Camper of Nashville added, “Democracy says your voice will be heard. I served 21 years in the military and I’d do it again to protect democracy. I’ve traveled to other countries in the name of democracy yet on this floor for what appeared to be 15 seconds of a rule violation we’re not.”

In his final five minutes at the podium before he was expelled, Jones was flanked by over a dozen other lawmakers standing in support.

“I want to let you know that when I came to this well [for last week’s protest], I was fighting for your children and grandchildren too,” he said.

When it was her turn to be questioned, Johnson was asked whether she thought she’d be punished for breaking the rules. She replied that she did but she’d seen “far, far worse” conduct go unpunished.

Prior to the vote on Thursday, as legislators debated a bill that the Republican-held House claimed would make schools safer, the din of protests outside could be heard cutting through the speeches.

“I cannot support this bill. This bill is a band aid. It is a white flag of surrender. And it's not action that will make our students safe,” Jones said before the legislature voted 95-4 on a bill to increase physical security at schools—but which lacked gun control measures.

“And no student … not one of them said this is what we want. And I think that we as elected officials have a moral responsibility to the people's minds who are terrified or here crying and pleading for their lives.”