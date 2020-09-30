CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Titans and Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
TIME OUT
Read it at ESPN
Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to an undetermined date due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to ESPN. This comes after four Titans players and five team personnel tested positive for the virus last week. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans last, have reported no positive cases in their latest round of testing. “This is a very unfortunate situation, but one that we’re confident that we will be able to handle safely with the football team and the players’ best interests in mind,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. According to a statement from the NFL, a new date and time for Sundays game will be announced as quickly as possible.