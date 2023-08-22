CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Massive House Explosion Kills NFL Player’s Dad
TERRIFYING
Read it at ABC 7
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley lost his father on Tuesday in a massive explosion that leveled his $2 million mansion in North Carolina. Robert Farley, 61, was killed in the Mooresville blast while a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to local authorities. It’s unclear what caused the devastating explosion, but an investigation is underway. Neighbors in the area told Queen City News that they heard “a loud explosion” and smelled gas early Tuesday morning. “A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it,” one neighbor told QCN. Caleb Farley, who wasn’t home at the time, was seen at the site of the blast speaking to law enforcement on Tuesday.