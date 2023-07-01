CHEAT SHEET
NFL Star Hassan Haskins Allegedly Strangled Girlfriend Over Instagram Like
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested and charged Thursday with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after an alleged fight with his girlfriend, Makiah Green. ESPN reports that Haskins allegedly strangled Green on June 22 during an argument that broke out after he saw that she had “liked” another man’s Instagram photo. According to a police report. Haskins tossed her on a bed, where he used both hands to strangle her. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond, ESPN reported. On Friday night the Titans put out a statement saying, “We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information.”