Wife Accused of Stabbing Husband to Death After Fight Over Coffee
COLD BREW
A Tennessee woman has been arrested for stabbing her 81-year-old husband to death Sunday morning after he complained about his coffee, an affidavit claims. The octogenarian, whose name has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds, and allegedly told police that his injuries stemmed from an argument with his wife, 68-year-old Sheila Downey. He alleged that he had complained to Downey about the taste of his morning brew, which outraged her, prompting her to try to drink bleach in the couple’s laundry room. According to the affidavit, Downey became further incensed when her husband tried to intervene. Ditching the bleach, she then allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her husband repeatedly. He ultimately died Sunday afternoon in the hospital. Downey was later arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder.