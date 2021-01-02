CHEAT SHEET
Tennessee Mom Left Her Baby in a Car So She Could Party on NYE: Cops
A woman in Tennessee was arrested for leaving her 1-year-old child locked in a car while she went to a bar to celebrate New Year’s Eve. A passerby saw the baby in a car parked next to a bar, broke the window to get her out and then called the police. When police arrived they asked the bar staff to make an announcement to find out whose car it was. After a few minutes, 25-year-old Sylvie King admitted it was hers. An affidavit obtained by WTVC said King smelled heavily of alcohol and her “speech was slurred, her eyes were glossy and red.” King was “belligerent” with the officers and was charged with child neglect, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. King’s daughter was put in the custody of the child’s grandmother.