Tennis Champion Breaks Up with Professional Players Association

Comedian Chelsea Handler led a heartfelt tribute to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer, in their California home last month. “Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” Handler, 50, said. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute that you met him, he felt like an old friend. When you were in a conversation with him, he was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends.” Handler said that Reiner, 78, and Singer, 70, were “tireless” in advocating for several important causes—such as early childhood development and LGBTQ+ rights. Handler said it all stemmed “from one basic idea: decency. That we should all look out for each other. And I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency and as a reminder of everything Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for.” The couple’s son Nick, 32, has been arrested in connection with their deaths.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are set to make their first court appearance on Monday. The noontime hearing will be before Clinton-appointed U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The Latin American autocrat, 63, and his wife, 69, were extracted from their residence in a military complex in Caracas early Saturday morning after the U.S. launched airstrikes on the Venezuelan capital and neighboring areas. They arrived in New York on Saturday night and were brought to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where they will await facing federal charges related to cocaine importation and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post. The U.S. government accused Maduro of leading a drug trafficking operation in 2020, which the Venezuelan leader denied. In November, the U.S. declared Cartel of the Suns a foreign terrorist organization, bolstering its legal justifications for ousting Maduro.
Tennis Champion Breaks Up with Professional Players Association
Novak Djokovic is cutting ties with the professional tennis association he co-founded. The Serbian 24-time Grand Slam champion, 38, announced that he is departing from the Professional Tennis Players Association over “ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.” The group was founded by Djokovic and former Canadian tennis star Vasek Pospisil in 2021. “I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization,” Djokovic, a noted anti-vaccine crusader, wrote on X. “I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed.” The move comes as the PTPA sues tennis governing bodies ATP and WTA for “systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare.” Djokovic said in March that he did not agree with all parts of the antitrust lawsuit.
“Cake by the Ocean” singer Joe Jonas is hard launching his new flame Tatiana Gabriela. She is best known for starring in Bad Bunny’s ‘‘Baile Inolvidable’’ music video and modeling in campaigns for brands like Diane von Furstenberg. After settling his divorce with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in late 2024, the middle Jonas brother has kept it lowkey in the romance department. He has dated casually since splitting with his ex-wife, citing the experience as inspiration for a song off his latest solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. Now, Jonas has seemingly confirmed his relationship after commenting a drool emoji under Gabriela’s Instagram post celebrating New Year’s Eve. While the singer had a busy 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Jonas Brothers, he still had time to find new love. Sources tell Us Weekly that the two first began seeing each other last summer and that the model has met Jonas’ two young daughters.
Rival jewelers in New York City clashed in a violent brawl that went viral on social media and led to arrests. On Friday, Maksud Agadjani, 39, owner of TraxNYC—which has over 3.5 million Instagram followers—was captured on video storming into the store of George Akay, 46, and his brother Freddy, 42, accusing them of using TraxNYC’s name to mislead customers. “Where’s my f---ing money, you motherf---er?” Agadjani can be heard yelling as he slams a bracelet onto the counter at Akay Diamonds, the brothers’ jewelry store. The first clip shows Agadjani being removed by security, but another video appears to show him returning. A man spits in Agadjani’s face as several men beat him. In an Instagram video, Agadjani later claimed the Akay brothers tried to “strangle” him with his “own chain,” showing red marks on his neck. According to the New York Post, the Akay brothers were arrested and are facing assault charges. In an earlier Instagram post on Thursday, Agadjani described an incident with a customer that allegedly sparked the feud, claiming the client was sold a 14-karat piece that turned out to be only 10 karats. The Daily Beast has contacted the NYPD for comment.
Actress and author Evangeline Lilly shared a sad health update following her horrific fall in May of last year. “Almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity,” Lilly said in a video to fans on Instagram. “So, I do have brain damage from the [traumatic brain injury] and possibly other factors going on.” The 46-year-old, best known for her role as Kate Austen on the TV series Lost, also has big-screen credits as Hope van Dyne, a.k.a. Wasp, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year, she announced she was quitting acting after the injury, which occurred when she fainted and hit her head on a boulder at the beach. Fellow actor Michelle Pfeiffer commented on Lilly’s post that she is “a warrior” and that “Nothing—not even this will defeat you my friend.” Actor Alyssa Milano also sent her sympathy in the comments. Despite the negative brain scan results, Lilly added that she is determined to “embark on the hard work of fixing it” and struck an upbeat tone in her update. “Feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year, on this beautiful living planet,” she said.
Broadway actor Bret Hanna-Shuford has died of a rare form of cancer, his husband has confirmed. Writing on the Instagram account Broadway Husbands, which the pair ran together, Stephen Hanna-Shuford said that Bret died “surrounded by his family” early Saturday morning. “We said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe,” the post reads. “Our hearts are broken but we will continue to make him proud of us…” Hanna-Shuford is best known for his performances in Broadway musicals, including Wicked, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Amazing Grace. He had a minor role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, appeared in an episode of Only Murders in the Building, and lent his voice to the video game Red Dead Redemption II. Hanna-Shuford was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma and the immune condition hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis over the summer. “Sending love to you all…” his friend and GoFundMe organizer Scott Barnhardt wrote in reaction to the news. “Gratitude for the incredible support Bret’s village provided him these past few months… the most beautiful symbol of a life well lived.” Hanna-Shuford is survived by his husband and their son, Maverick.
Authorities in Switzerland have opened a criminal investigation into the managers of a bar that erupted into flames during a New Year’s party, leaving 40 people dead. Two unnamed managers of Le Constellation bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana are suspected of involuntary homicide, involuntary bodily harm, and involuntarily causing a fire, authorities said Saturday, according to the Associated Press. Beatrice Pilloud, chief prosecutor in the Valais region, said the investigation opened Friday night would “help explore all the leads” for how the devastating fire occurred. The fire broke out at the nightclub around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, injuring over 100 people in addition to the 40 lives lost. Many of the bar’s patrons were in their teens to mid-20s, police said. The fire is believed to have been caused by sparkling candles placed atop champagne bottles that ignited when placed too close to the basement club’s ceiling, investigators said Friday. “In a matter of seconds, the entire ceiling was ablaze. Everything was made of wood,” two eyewitnesses told France’s BFMTV.
South Korea’s military said it detected multiple ballistic missiles launched from North Korea’s capital region toward the sea early Sunday, the Associated Press reported. In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired around 7:50 a.m. local time and traveled toward the North’s eastern waters. Officials did not disclose how far the missiles flew or whether they caused any damage. Military officials said they were closely coordinating with the United States and Japan following the launches. Japan’s defense ministry also confirmed it had detected suspected missile activity. Experts have equated the provocative display to a play by leader Kim Jong Un to showcase military achievements ahead of North Korea’s ruling party’s first full congress in five years. The Workers’ Party Congress is expected to help set policy for the coming year. It’s not clear when the gathering will occur, but South Korea’s spy service has said it will likely occur in January or February, the Associated Press reported.
Avatar: Fire and Ash has topped the box office for a third consecutive Friday, maintaining its lead over other films like Zootopia 2 and Marty Supreme. The third installment in James Cameron’s sci-fi franchise, Fire and Ash earned $14 million at the box office on Friday and is expected to gross over $36 million by Sunday—bringing its domestic total to around $302 million. The first and second installments of the Avatar saga also performed remarkably well at the box office, ranking as the most and third-highest-grossing movies of all time, respectively. Zootopia 2 followed close behind on Friday, grossing $7.1 million despite releasing in theaters over a month ago. The animated film is Walt Disney Animation’s highest-grossing film yet, surpassing Frozen 2 with $1.46 billion in global box office earnings. Following behind in the domestic top five were the Sydney Sweeney thriller The Housemaid, the Timothée Chalamet-led epic Marty Supreme, and the adventure comedy meta-reboot Anaconda.