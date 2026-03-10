Tennis Champion Hits Herself in Explosive Defeat Meltdown: ‘F*** You All!’

A top tennis star suffered a stunning on-court meltdown after a crushing defeat, unleashing a profanity-laced outburst at the crowd and even striking herself in frustration. Mirra Andreeva, 18, lost 6-3 to Katerina Siniakova, 29, at Indian Wells on Monday night. After dropping the second-set tiebreaker, the 18-year-old lashed out in frustration—striking herself and hurling her racket before smashing it, an outburst that drew a code violation from the chair umpire. After the final point, she tossed her racket again and, following a quick handshake with Siniakova at the net, stormed off the court while gesturing at the stands and shouting, “f--- you all,” according to The Athletic. At a press conference later, Andreeva said she wasn’t proud of how she handled the moment. “I’m not really proud of how I managed it. I’m not really proud of how I handled it in the end,” she said. “Those are the things that really need to work on soon. I don’t know. Not in the future but whenever I get the chance.”