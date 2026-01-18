Tennis Icon Sets New Record Before Losing

Billy Bob Thornton, 70, has refuted claims that he plans to leave Landman after just two seasons. Thornton plays the main character Tommy Norris in the Paramount+ show, which premiered in November 2024 and stars big names including Sam Elliot and Demi Moore. Landman was renewed for a third season in November 2025, but fans became concerned by rumors that Thornton won’t be involved in it—rumors he blames on “AI-generated crap.” The Monster’s Ball star said: “There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality.” Repeating that he’d definitely “be there” for season three—which is due to begin filming this spring—Thornton emphasized that he planned to stick with the show as long as it would have him. “It’s been great working with Sam. And I love doing the show. I’ll be here as long as it plays out. If it’s five years, great. If it’s six, I’m there,” he said.
Director and writer Roger Allers, best known for his work on The Lion King, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Aladdin, has died at 76. His longtime collaborator and fellow Disney veteran Dave Bossert shared a tribute to the late filmmaker on Facebook, saying the two were “just trading emails this past week while he was traveling in Egypt.” He went on to say Allers was “an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance.” Allers’ cause of death has not yet been revealed. Allers co-directed The Lion King alongside Rob Minkoff. He went on to co-write the book for the musical inspired by the film, which debuted in 1997 and is currently the third-longest-running show in Broadway history. Allers also worked on non-Disney animations such as Open Season and The Prophet. He is survived by his ex-wife, Leslee Hackenson, and their two children, Leah and Aidan.
Bruce Springsteen has a message for immigration enforcement—an explicit one, at that. The Boss took the stage in his home state of New Jersey on Saturday, where he told ICE to “Get the f–- out of Minneapolis.” Springsteen, 76, delivered the remarks during a surprise performance in Red Bank at the Light of Day Winterfest benefit, where he dedicated his song, Promise Land—a hopeful tune about overcoming working-class struggles in America—to Renee Good, a mother of three who died after an ICE agent fired three shots into her car in Minneapolis. “We are living through incredibly critical times. The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years is being tested as it has never been in modern times,” he said to the crowd. “If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, send a message to this president as the mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the f–k out of Minneapolis.”
The latest installment of the post-apocalyptic horror series 28 Days Later failed to topple James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which remained at the top of the box office for a fifth consecutive week. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which was expected to gross $20 million to $22 million over the long weekend, fell short of predictions and is now projected to earn around $15 million in its four-day debut. The film’s opening weekend haul is half of what its predecessor, 28 Years Later, earned—$30 million domestically in 2025—despite being the franchise’s most expensive entry, with a production cost of $63 million. The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, was shot back-to-back with its predecessor and takes place immediately after the previous film, following characters as they struggle to survive the Rage Virus ravaging post-apocalyptic Britain. The film, which stars Ralph Fiennes and Jack O’Connell, has earned a 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and will be followed by another entry in the franchise.
Tennis Icon Sets New Record Before Losing
Venus Williams, 45, made history on Sunday at the Australian Open in Melbourne, becoming the oldest woman ever to compete in the tournament’s main draw. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist received a wild-card entry into the tournament, marking her return after five years. Though Williams initially took the lead against 24-year-old Olga Danilovic, she was ultimately defeated, resulting in a first-round exit for the tennis legend. “She played a great game. Also some luck there, as well. That’s just the sport. That’s how it works sometimes. But it was an amazing moment,” Williams said after the game. The 45-year-old had previously finished as runner-up twice in the tournament, both times losing in the final to her sister, Serena Williams, 44. The older Williams sister returned to professional tennis in 2025 after a 16-month hiatus, competing on wild-card entries at the DC Open, Cincinnati Open, and US Open. “In a lot of ways I’m having to relearn how to do things again, if that makes any sense,” Williams said about Sunday’s historic performance.
Actor Ansel Elgort, 31, has welcomed his first child, a source confirmed to People. The news comes after the Baby Driver star was photographed strolling around New York City while holding a baby, accompanied by an unidentified woman. The sex and name of the baby, as well as the identity of the mother, have not been disclosed. The Daily Beast has reached out to Elgort’s representatives for comment. The actor has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years. He split from ballerina Violetta Komyshan, his girlfriend of 10 years, in 2022. In 2020, he was accused of sexual assault by a woman who identified herself as Gabby, allegations which he has since denied. Born to opera director Grethe Holby and Vogue photographer Arthur Elgort, the 31-year-old actor launched his career in 2013 with Carrie, and gained wider recognition with his roles in 2014’s adaptation of John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars and the Divergent film series. Elgort’s starring role in the 2017 film Baby Driver earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, which he ultimately lost to James Franco for his performance in The Disaster Artist.
Piers Morgan shared a photo of himself from the hospital on Sunday with the caption “BREAKING NEWS” and a 10-point list explaining what led to his hospitalization. According to the post, the tabloid journalist and long-time frenemy of President Donald Trump, 79, tripped on a step inside a restaurant in London and “fell like a sack of spuds.” Morgan, 60, wrote that he fractured the neck of his femur—the top part of the thigh bone that connects to the hip joint—and required a new hip. The British journalist also said that, as a result of his injury, he will be on crutches for the next six weeks and will not be allowed to fly for 12 weeks. “New Year off to a cracking start!” Morgan joked, adding, “I blame Donald Trump.” The on-and-off friend of the president also shared a photo of his X-ray and appeared to take a jab at Trump hours before providing his health update, mocking the former president’s recent attempt to justify a plan to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory. “Britain should repurchase America,” Morgan wrote on Saturday, adding, “If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?”
A website long associated with neo-Nazi propaganda is now redirecting visitors straight to the Department of Homeland Security’s website. The abrupt shift has reignited scrutiny over how easy it is for extremist groups to operate on U.S.-registered web domains. The .us domain, administered under the authority of the U.S. Commerce Department, had previously been used to host far-right extremist content despite rules prohibiting hate speech and violent ideology. This week, the site began pointing to DHS, which is led by Kristi Noem, instead, according to reporting from The Guardian. The redirect appears to signal that the domain has been seized or disabled, but critics say it underscores a deeper failure of oversight. Civil rights advocates and researchers told The Guardian that extremist groups were able to exploit lax enforcement to lend themselves an air of legitimacy by operating on domains tied to the U.S. government.
A beloved pastry chef died in a tragic bakery accident in North Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday. Mordehay Grunberger, 71, was found dead at the South Florida Kosher Market, where he had become entangled in the industrial dough mixer. Authorities say that they do not suspect foul play and believe his death was an accident. The store where Grunberger worked as head pastry chef was closed following the incident. “Today my beloved husband Miki, my closest person in my life my best friend, and father of my two beautiful sons, tragically passed away!” wrote Grunberger’s wife, Inna Gastman Maor, on Facebook. “I lost myself. I love him so much. He’s the love of my life!” Deaths involving industrial dough mixing machines are rare. In 2016, a Ream’s Food Store employee in Sandy, Utah, died after falling into one, and in 2022, a North Carolina woman died from her injuries after being stuck in one for over an hour. Police have said that Grunberger’s death remains under investigation, while the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also investigating.
The White Lotus is adding more star power for Season 4. The HBO hit, set to film in the French Riviera, has added Steve Coogan, 60, and Caleb Jonte Edwards to its growing cast, Variety reports. Coogan brings prestige to the ensemble, having earned two Academy Award nominations for Philomena—including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. The veteran actor, producer, and writer is best known for his long-running British comedy role as Alan Partridge and recently appeared in BBC One’s How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), with another installment of The Trip franchise also in the works. Edwards is a newer face, with more limited screen credits, including a guest role on the Australian crime drama Black Snow. The pair joins previously announced cast additions Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka as creator Mike White continues announcing an ensemble for the next chapter of the Emmy Award-winning show. Production on Season 4 is expected to begin later this year.