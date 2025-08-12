Tennis Legend Reveals Three-Year Secret Health Battle

Sandra Bullock Was Told Not to ‘Like and Respect’ Actress
HOLLYWOOD HOODOO
Sandra Bullock says Hollywood once actively discouraged her from befriending other women in the industry, but her bond with Friends alum Jennifer Aniston was too strong to break. “We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends—it was about pitting everyone against each other,” she told Vanity Fair in a wide-ranging cover-story interview with Aniston and her closest allies. “We were told we weren’t supposed to do that—meaning like and respect and honor each other,” Bullock added. But the Miss Congeniality star’s friendship with Aniston appears to have defied that old playbook. Aniston has welcomed her into her inner circle, inviting her to holiday gatherings, spring break trips, and even numerology readings. “Nothing is for her alone ever. Everything she does is for everyone else included,” Bullock said. Aniston also managed to build a bond with Gwyneth Paltrow, and she admits they even talk about Brad Pitt, the Hollywood superstar who proposed to them both. “Oh, of course [we do], how can we not? We’re girls,” she told the magazine.