Tennis Legend Warns Fans Over Fake AI Videos

Retired tennis star Rafael Nadal is speaking out out about AI-generated videos using his likeness to give dubious financial advice. The former No. 1-ranked player said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence is being used to create “fake videos... showing a figure that imitates my image and my voice” and promoting advice he doesn’t endorse. “This is misleading advertising, completely unrelated to me,” the Spanish athlete wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “In those videos, I am falsely attributed with investment advice or proposals that in no case come from me.” Nadal didn’t specify what the “advice” being touted was, but asked his fans to proceed with caution—AI has been increasingly used in Internet scams, with over $12.5 billion defrauded from consumers last year, according to Federal Trade Commission data. (Open AI CEO Sam Altman has warned a “fraud crisis” might be on the horizon.) Nadal wrapped up his PSA by highlighting about the benefits of AI, but also calling out the drawbacks, saying people can use this technology to create “false content that generates confusion and may deceive many people.”