Tennis Player Curses Out Camera in Bold Post-Match Interview

French tennis player Corentin Moutet swore multiple times in a post-match interview. The 27-year-old star had been asked what it was like to face a 142 mph second serve from his opponent, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, when he dropped an F-bomb to express his frustration. Currently ranked 36th in the world, the 10-year professional had just beaten Perricard in the round of 32 at Queen’s Club. “No f-bombs please,” the reporter said to his initial response. In bold fashion, however, Moutet playfully continued to disobey, saying, “F---, f---, f---.” Moutet was asked by the interviewer to “please keep it clean” and to talk about his first victory, to which he continued to say “f—” seven times total within approximately 25 seconds. Winning over $44,000 from his victory, Moutet might lose it all; he faces heavy fines for violating the tournament’s code of conduct, which can range anywhere from $25,000 to $250,000. While some fans found the exchange disrespectful, many seemed to find humor in it. “Even somebody with the tightest stick up their a-- is going to laugh at this,” a user commented on a post on X of the interview. “I got a good chuckle.”