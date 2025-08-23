Tennis Player Shares Struggles With ‘Extremely Bad’ Post-Partum Depression

‘Emily in Paris’ Assistant Director Dies After Collapsing on Set
REST IN PEACE
Italian director Diego Borella has died while working on the set of Emily in Paris for the show’s new season. An assistant director on the Netflix show, Borella was filming in Venice Thursday night when he collapsed from a suspected heart attack. According to local outlets, Borella was rushed from the site of the shoot at the Hotel Danieli to the hospital, but paramedics were unable to save him. The 47-year-old was born in Venice and trained in New York, London, and Rome. Prior to his Emily in Paris stint, he worked as a production secretary for the Italian series DOC— Nelle tue mani (“Doc: In Your Hands”), which spawned an American spinoff series on Fox. The show was based on the true story of an Italian ER doctor who forgot the last 12 years of his life due to a car accident. In addition to his TV work, Borella wrote poetry and fairy tales for children. Paramount Studios confirmed Borella’s death and said production for Emily in Paris resumed on Friday. The fifth season will take place in Italy after four seasons of Lily Collins’ eponymous title character traipsing her way through love and life in Paris.