Tennis Star’s Girlfriend Roasts Him With Question at Post-Game Presser

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay relapsed on drugs two years before his death in May, according to a Washington Post investigation published Thursday. Irsay had been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past but hid the relapse from the public. The revelation has invited scrutiny of the “luxury” recovery doctor who prescribed him opioids and ketamine “at amounts that worried people close to him.” The same doctor, Harry Haroutunian, signed Irsay’s death certificate, which listed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. No autopsy or toxicology testing was performed, the paper said. Citing five people with direct knowledge of the case, the Post found that Irsay overdosed three times in the last five years of his life, incidents that Colts executives and Irsay himself kept hidden from the public. All five sources told the Post they witnessed Irsay receive ketamine injections. He died May 21, 2025, at age 65. In a statement, Irsay’s daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, who now control the Colts, said, “The media is not the place to address inquiries about information which is disputed, lacks essential context, or involves private medical matters.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1NFL Owner Relapsed and Was Taking Ketamine Before DeathSECRET BATTLEJim Irsay died in May 2025 after a lifelong battle with substance abuse.
- 2Tennis Star's Girlfriend Roasts Him With Question at PresserSERVEDEven though the American player won his match, his soccer star girlfriend still laid into him.
Partner updateAD BY Chaco FootwearHere’s One Upside to the End of Summer—Chacos Are on SaleSAN-DEALFor four days only, take 30% off select new fall favorites and 40% off all summer sale styles.
- 3Ariana Grande Announces First Tour in Seven YearsTHANK YOU, YES!The pop star is returning to the stage after making waves with her role in “Wicked.”
- 4Influencer Trapped in Amazon for Weeks After Key ErrorFOREST SLUMPCallan Bole didn’t realise how wet the wet season is.
Partner updateAD BY Shop LCGold Jewelry Is a Great Gift and an Even Greater InvestmentGO FOR GOLDShop LC’s collection balances affordability with long-term value and includes a “Your Purchase Feeds” program with every order.
- 5Ridley Scott Snubbed $20M to Direct Mammoth Franchise SequelI WON'T BE BACKThe Napoleon and Blade Runner mastermind also discussed his next projects.
- 6Tour De France Champ Flown to Hospital After ‘Serious’ CrashSERIOUS INJURIESChris Froome has been rushed to hospital after a major accident during training.
- 7Poll Reveals What Voters Really Think of Trump’s Crime PloyTHE POLL STORYAn overwhelming 56 percent of people say they oppose Trump sending the National Guard into Washington, D.C.
- 8Clooney Skips Venice Film Festival Events Over Health IssuesOUT OF COMMISSIONThe actor is in Venice to promote his new film “Jay Kelly.”
Shop with ScoutedLovehoney’s Sex Toy Sale Is Here to Spice Up Your Labor DayBUZZ-WORTHY DEALSScore Black Friday-level deals on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories.
- 9'Black Cube' Could Cost Historic City World Heritage StatusFLORENCE VS THE MACHINEA luxury block of apartments in Florence could see the city stripped of its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
- 10Amtrak's New High-Speed Trains Run Slower Than the Old OnesSLOW AND STEADYIt will take longer to travel from Washington to Boston in the new trains than in the old ones.
Tennis Star’s Girlfriend Roasts Him With Question at Post-Game Presser
American tennis star Ben Shelton advanced to the third round of the US Open Wednesday, but his soccer star girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, still had some critiques of his performance. Rodman, who is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, took a playful jab at Shelton’s slower-than-usual serving speeds when she was given the final question at his post-game press conference. “So, how did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?” she asked. “I just know you like to serve big, and it wasn’t breaking 140 today.” Shelton cracked up, looking off at the media relations person, asking, “Why did you give her a question?” After a moment, Shelton was able to compose himself and give a candid answer to Rodman’s question, blaming his serves on the weather. “It was cold outside,” Shelton said. “So I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots, and I didn’t hit those spots. So maybe I should just serve bigger, something that I’ll definitely work on next time.” Rodman, 23, had been in the stands to support Shelton, 22, as he secured a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta. Rodman, who became the youngest player drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League at 18 years old in 2021, went public with her relationship with Shelton in March 2025 after previously hinting at the romance online.
We don’t need no stinkin’ summer to wear a good pair of Chacos—they’re seasonless. For those unaware, Chaco makes outdoor footwear that feels comfortable to wear and looks uniquely adventurous. Once you notice a Chaco in the wild, you’ll see them everywhere. They are the moment for anyone ready to transition from summer beach walks to fall leaf peeping. And right now, Chaco is offering an End of Season Sale with 40% off sale items and 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply). If you need a pair, don’t wait—select styles like Bodhi and Townes won’t return after this sale.
For ultimate comfort, the CushZ is an extra-cushioned sandal designed specifically for casual day-to-day wear. And this style is Chaco’s lightest “Z” yet.
If you haven’t picked up Chaco’s Z/Sandal, this sale is a great time. Simple, durable, and comfortable—the classic sandal has the new ChacoGrip™ outsole for any terrain.
Finally, the clog trend is alive and well with the Canyon Woven Clog. It has the trusted footbed support of Chaco’s Z/Sandal made with a softer, more flexible material. And, it just looks cool.
Don’t miss your chance to get your first (or your next) Chaco at a really great price. Explore the End of Season Sale and get 40% off sale items + 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply).
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
She’s back. Pop star Ariana Grande announced on Thursday that she is embarking on her first tour in six years. Grande, 32, will be hitting the road to perform songs off her 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine. The album, her seventh full-length release, received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Her tour will start in June 2026, beginning in Oakland, California, and will make stops in multiple major American cities, from Los Angeles to New York. Since Grande ended her international tour for her album Sweetener in 2019, she has turned her talents to Hollywood. Beginning in 2022, Grande starred in the two-part Jon Chu-directed blockbuster hit Wicked, playing Glinda alongside Broadway legend Cynthia Erivo, who played Elphaba. Grande was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role. Grande became mired in scandal after she started dating her married Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, of The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical fame. Rumors circulated that Slater cheated on his previous spouse, Lilly Jay, amid their budding relationship. Grande has publicly denied the claims. “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” she told Vanity Fair.
A TikTok influencer was trapped deep in the Amazon rainforest for 18 days after making a critical error during his illegal journey. Callan Bole, 25, took a flight from Colombia to Brazil during the wet season, when heavy rainfall often cuts off communities. And that’s precisely what happened, leaving the Brit trapped in an indigenous community. After his flight, Bole chartered a boat into the protected area to reach the tiny town, but flooding meant he couldn’t leave. “It was never dry. There was never a moment [without rain],“ he said in one video after sleeping on the riverbank. He was later taken in by a kind local man in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, on the Colombian-Brazilian border. “They didn’t speak a word of English, only a local dialect that not even my phone could translate,” he said in another clip, showing his host’s modest home. He ended up evacuating in a military plane that landed in the area to airlift an injured person to a hospital. “I was scared I’d be there for a few more months,” he said.
Gold can be a sound investment. But that doesn’t mean you need to sleep on solid bars stuffed in a mattress every night. Gold is (famously) beautiful, something that can enhance your wardrobe as well as your portfolio. Shop LC makes shopping for gold easier with a variety of jewelry pieces priced under the perceived market value. That means upgrading your fashion game with the opportunity to get a return on your investment as gold prices appreciate. Can that ring that turns your finger green say the same? Right now, you can get 25% off your order when you use code SHOPSAVE.
The 10K Gold Paper Clip Chain Necklace is 24 inches and weighs 6.7 grams. The style was designed to work solo or layered with other pieces.
The 10K Gold Hollow Miami Cuban Necklace is 26 inches and weighs 6.5 grams. The substantial chain is timeless, bold, and can add glam to any outfit.
The 10K Gold Italian Wave Ring weighs 2.5 grams. The diamond-cut wave pattern beautifully reflects light, offering a subtle, eye-catching style.
Shop LC jewelry doesn’t just help your bottom line. With the “Your Purchase Feeds” program, each order helps provide meals to children in need. So far, Shop LC has donated over 54 million meals globally and counting. If you’re ready to make your fashion work harder for you, go to Shop LC and get 25% off your order with code SHOPSAVE.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Directing royalty Ridley Scott said Hasta la vista, baby, to a $20 million fee to work on Terminator 3. The Gladiator visionary, 87, revealed he was “proud” to have snubbed the mammoth contract. “I can’t be bought,” he told The Guardian, despite demanding remuneration to match that of legendary franchise star Arnold Schwarzenegger. “When they said yes, I thought, ‘F--- me.’ But I couldn’t do it. It’s not my thing. It’s like doing a Bond movie.” Incidentally, he said he wouldn’t ever do a Bond movie either, because “I would try to make it real. That’s why they’ve never asked me to do a Bond movie, because I could f--- it up.” Elsewhere in the interview, Scott revealed that Gladiator III was “in process right now” and that there would be an Alien prequel if he gets the right idea for it. He also revealed that his next movie was a project centered on the Battle of Britain, likely focusing on the air defense of the U.K. against Germany during World War II.
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has been flown to hospital after suffering a major crash during a training session on Wednesday. The British cyclist is set to undergo emergency surgery later today after suffering five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a fracture in his lower back, according to a statement on X. “Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash,” the statement read. “No other cyclists or vehicles were involved. We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.” Froome, 40, is one of the most decorated cyclists of his generation and won the Tour de France with Team Sky in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017, along with major titles at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España. Back in February he broke his collarbone and hinted that 2025 could be his last year of professional cycling; a prediction which is now almost certain to come true given the extent and timing of his injuries. Froome previously suffered another major crash in 2019 which saw him break multiple bones, including his pelvis, femur, and ribs. Although he later returned to competitive cycling, he never managed to fully recapture his previous form.
An underwhelming minority of voters agree with President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C. Figures from Quinnipiac University starkly outline the opposition. Less than half, 41 percent, said they supported Trump sending the National Guard into the capital. Just 41 percent of people approved of his crackdown in the city where crime is actually at a 30-year low. “Posting the National Guard in D.C. to fight local crime gets faint support, with independent voters giving the deployment a big thumbs down,” Quinnipiac said. Republicans, perhaps expectedly, support the endeavor, with 86 percent in favor. Democrats, 93 percent, and independents, at 61 percent, opposed the deployment. Thirty-seven percent of voters, meanwhile, approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 55 percent disapprove. Trump on Monday brushed off concerns that his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., constitutes an overreach of his powers. “Most people say … if he stops crime, he can be whatever he wants,” he later added.
Actor George Clooney was forced to skip multiple Venice Film Festival events due to health concerns. According to a representative who spoke to the New York Post on Thursday, the actor has been diagnosed with a sinus infection, and is “under doctors orders to cut back on his activities today.” The Ocean’s Eleven star missed two events on Wednesday—the first day of the Venice Film Festival—and one event on Thursday. The prestigious cinema event is expected to run until Sep. 6, lasting 11 days. According to sources who spoke to the Hollywood Reporter, the 64-year-old movie star began feeling unwell on Wednesday and “was advised to head straight home and rest up.” The actor was seen leaving Hotel Excelsior and boarding a boat at 4 p.m. to return home. The veteran actor, who stars in the new Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly, was not present at the film’s official press conference, but his co-stars Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Emily Mortimer are reportedly speaking on the film’s behalf. Though the star is under the weather, Clooney is expected to appear on the red carpet for Thursday night’s world premiere of the new drama comedy. The Daily Beast has reached out to his representative for additional information.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.
The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.
Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.
Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.
A block of luxury flats in Florence dubbed “the black cube” has earned the ire of locals who say the building’s ugly design could cost the city its UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) heritage status. The sleek, modernist building, built on the site of a demolished postwar theater, stands in sharp contrast to the Renaissance and Baroque-inspired villas that surround it and has been labeled a “slap” to the city’s iconic skyline by its former culture chief. “It is totally ugly, totally out of context with Florence’s cityscape and may break rules on height,” a city official told local newspaper La Nazione, which published a poll showing 80 percent of its readers opposed the design. Magistrates this week opened an investigation to determine if heritage rules had been broken during its construction, which could result in Florence being stripped of its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 2009, Dresden was stripped of its heritage status after it built a four-lane bridge too close to the city’s historic center. In 2021, Liverpool was unlisted due to development around its historic waterfront. A former city official who was in office when the development was approved said they “don’t remember” whether they signed off on the cube’s construction.
Amtrak’s brand new, state-of-the-art high-speed trains officially launched, but there’s a catch—they don’t actually run any faster than the old ones yet. Two of the five next-generation Acela trains deployed on the Washington-Boston corridor will actually run slower than the older models for the foreseeable future. According to The Wall Street Journal, the new trains will take at least seven hours and five minutes to complete the trip, which is around 10 minutes slower than the current journey time. Amtrak has blamed the corridor’s aging tracks, power systems, and signals for preventing the new models from safely reaching their top speed of 160 mph, highlighting a disparity between American railways and the modern, high-speed tracks found in Europe and Asia. The company has since stated that schedules will be adjusted based on real-world performance and that future infrastructure upgrades are planned to help the new trains reach their full potential. Amtrak plans to add 28 new trains to its fleet over the next two years as part of a $2.45 billion investment project.