1
NFL Owner Secretly Relapsed and Was Taking Ketamine Before Death
SECRET BATTLE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.28.25 12:28PM EDT 
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during the Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay relapsed on drugs two years before his death in May, according to a Washington Post investigation published Thursday. Irsay had been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past but hid the relapse from the public. The revelation has invited scrutiny of the “luxury” recovery doctor who prescribed him opioids and ketamine “at amounts that worried people close to him.” The same doctor, Harry Haroutunian, signed Irsay’s death certificate, which listed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. No autopsy or toxicology testing was performed, the paper said. Citing five people with direct knowledge of the case, the Post found that Irsay overdosed three times in the last five years of his life, incidents that Colts executives and Irsay himself kept hidden from the public. All five sources told the Post they witnessed Irsay receive ketamine injections. He died May 21, 2025, at age 65. In a statement, Irsay’s daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, who now control the Colts, said, “The media is not the place to address inquiries about information which is disputed, lacks essential context, or involves private medical matters.”

2

Tennis Star’s Girlfriend Roasts Him With Question at Post-Game Presser

SERVED
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.28.25 12:05PM EDT 
Ben Shelton
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

American tennis star Ben Shelton advanced to the third round of the US Open Wednesday, but his soccer star girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, still had some critiques of his performance. Rodman, who is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, took a playful jab at Shelton’s slower-than-usual serving speeds when she was given the final question at his post-game press conference. “So, how did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?” she asked. “I just know you like to serve big, and it wasn’t breaking 140 today.” Shelton cracked up, looking off at the media relations person, asking, “Why did you give her a question?” After a moment, Shelton was able to compose himself and give a candid answer to Rodman’s question, blaming his serves on the weather. “It was cold outside,” Shelton said. “So I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots, and I didn’t hit those spots. So maybe I should just serve bigger, something that I’ll definitely work on next time.” Rodman, 23, had been in the stands to support Shelton, 22, as he secured a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta. Rodman, who became the youngest player drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League at 18 years old in 2021, went public with her relationship with Shelton in March 2025 after previously hinting at the romance online.

3
Ariana Grande Announces First Tour in Seven Years
THANK YOU, YES!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.28.25 12:07PM EDT 
Ariana Grande
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

She’s back. Pop star Ariana Grande announced on Thursday that she is embarking on her first tour in six years. Grande, 32, will be hitting the road to perform songs off her 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine. The album, her seventh full-length release, received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Her tour will start in June 2026, beginning in Oakland, California, and will make stops in multiple major American cities, from Los Angeles to New York. Since Grande ended her international tour for her album Sweetener in 2019, she has turned her talents to Hollywood. Beginning in 2022, Grande starred in the two-part Jon Chu-directed blockbuster hit Wicked, playing Glinda alongside Broadway legend Cynthia Erivo, who played Elphaba. Grande was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role. Grande became mired in scandal after she started dating her married Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, of The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical fame. Rumors circulated that Slater cheated on his previous spouse, Lilly Jay, amid their budding relationship. Grande has publicly denied the claims. “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” she told Vanity Fair.

4
TikTok Influencer Trapped in the Amazon for Weeks After Making Key Mistake
FOREST SLUMP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.28.25 10:18AM EDT 
CallanBowl/YouTube
CallanBowl/YouTube

A TikTok influencer was trapped deep in the Amazon rainforest for 18 days after making a critical error during his illegal journey. Callan Bole, 25, took a flight from Colombia to Brazil during the wet season, when heavy rainfall often cuts off communities. And that’s precisely what happened, leaving the Brit trapped in an indigenous community. After his flight, Bole chartered a boat into the protected area to reach the tiny town, but flooding meant he couldn’t leave. “It was never dry. There was never a moment [without rain],“ he said in one video after sleeping on the riverbank. He was later taken in by a kind local man in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, on the Colombian-Brazilian border. “They didn’t speak a word of English, only a local dialect that not even my phone could translate,” he said in another clip, showing his host’s modest home. He ended up evacuating in a military plane that landed in the area to airlift an injured person to a hospital. “I was scared I’d be there for a few more months,” he said.

5
Ridley Scott Reveals He Turned Down $20M to Direct Franchise Sequel: ‘I Can’t Be Bought’
I WON'T BE BACK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.28.25 12:04PM EDT 
Director Ridley Scott, his wife, producer Giannina Facio, and cast members Tahar Rahim and Vanessa Kirby pose during a photocall for the World Premiere of the film "Napoleon"
Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Directing royalty Ridley Scott said Hasta la vista, baby, to a $20 million fee to work on Terminator 3. The Gladiator visionary, 87, revealed he was “proud” to have snubbed the mammoth contract. “I can’t be bought,” he told The Guardian, despite demanding remuneration to match that of legendary franchise star Arnold Schwarzenegger. “When they said yes, I thought, ‘F--- me.’ But I couldn’t do it. It’s not my thing. It’s like doing a Bond movie.” Incidentally, he said he wouldn’t ever do a Bond movie either, because “I would try to make it real. That’s why they’ve never asked me to do a Bond movie, because I could f--- it up.” Elsewhere in the interview, Scott revealed that Gladiator III was “in process right now” and that there would be an Alien prequel if he gets the right idea for it. He also revealed that his next movie was a project centered on the Battle of Britain, likely focusing on the air defense of the U.K. against Germany during World War II.

6
Tour De France Champion Flown to Hospital After ‘Serious’ Crash
SERIOUS INJURIES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.28.25 10:20AM EDT 
Pink jersey Britain's rider of team Sky Christopher Froome, winner, poses with the trophy on the podium after the 21st and last stage of the 101st Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, on May 27, 2018 in Rome. Britain's Chris Froome completed a sensational comeback to win the Giro d'Italia on Sunday for a rare Grand Tour treble after the 21st and final stage in Rome. Froome, 33, became the first Briton to win the race in the Giro's 101-year history after the 115km closed circuit race through the streets of the Italian capital.
Pink jersey Britain's rider of team Sky Christopher Froome, winner, poses with the trophy on the podium after the 21st and last stage of the 101st Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, on May 27, 2018 in Rome. Britain's Chris Froome completed a sensational comeback to win the Giro d'Italia on Sunday for a rare Grand Tour treble after the 21st and final stage in Rome. Froome, 33, became the first Briton to win the race in the Giro's 101-year history after the 115km closed circuit race through the streets of the Italian capital. (Photo by LUK BENIES / AFP) (Photo by LUK BENIES/AFP via Getty Images) LUK BENIES/AFP via Getty Images

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has been flown to hospital after suffering a major crash during a training session on Wednesday. The British cyclist is set to undergo emergency surgery later today after suffering five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a fracture in his lower back, according to a statement on X. “Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash,” the statement read. “No other cyclists or vehicles were involved. We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.” Froome, 40, is one of the most decorated cyclists of his generation and won the Tour de France with Team Sky in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017, along with major titles at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España. Back in February he broke his collarbone and hinted that 2025 could be his last year of professional cycling; a prediction which is now almost certain to come true given the extent and timing of his injuries. Froome previously suffered another major crash in 2019 which saw him break multiple bones, including his pelvis, femur, and ribs. Although he later returned to competitive cycling, he never managed to fully recapture his previous form.

7
Devastating Poll Reveals What Voters Really Think of Trump’s Crackdown Plot
THE POLL STORY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.28.25 8:09AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. This is the seventh cabinet meeting of Trump's second term.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An underwhelming minority of voters agree with President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C. Figures from Quinnipiac University starkly outline the opposition. Less than half, 41 percent, said they supported Trump sending the National Guard into the capital. Just 41 percent of people approved of his crackdown in the city where crime is actually at a 30-year low. “Posting the National Guard in D.C. to fight local crime gets faint support, with independent voters giving the deployment a big thumbs down,” Quinnipiac said. Republicans, perhaps expectedly, support the endeavor, with 86 percent in favor. Democrats, 93 percent, and independents, at 61 percent, opposed the deployment. Thirty-seven percent of voters, meanwhile, approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 55 percent disapprove. Trump on Monday brushed off concerns that his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., constitutes an overreach of his powers. “Most people say … if he stops crime, he can be whatever he wants,” he later added.

8
George Clooney Misses Venice Film Festival Events Over Health Concerns
OUT OF COMMISSION
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.28.25 11:38AM EDT 
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: George Clooney is seen at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy.
Ernesto Ruscio/Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Actor George Clooney was forced to skip multiple Venice Film Festival events due to health concerns. According to a representative who spoke to the New York Post on Thursday, the actor has been diagnosed with a sinus infection, and is “under doctors orders to cut back on his activities today.” The Ocean’s Eleven star missed two events on Wednesday—the first day of the Venice Film Festival—and one event on Thursday. The prestigious cinema event is expected to run until Sep. 6, lasting 11 days. According to sources who spoke to the Hollywood Reporter, the 64-year-old movie star began feeling unwell on Wednesday and “was advised to head straight home and rest up.” The actor was seen leaving Hotel Excelsior and boarding a boat at 4 p.m. to return home. The veteran actor, who stars in the new Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly, was not present at the film’s official press conference, but his co-stars Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Emily Mortimer are reportedly speaking on the film’s behalf. Though the star is under the weather, Clooney is expected to appear on the red carpet for Thursday night’s world premiere of the new drama comedy. The Daily Beast has reached out to his representative for additional information.

9
Locals Rage as ‘Black Cube’ Could Cost City World Heritage Status
FLORENCE VS THE MACHINE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.28.25 10:44AM EDT 
Published 08.28.25 10:13AM EDT 
Locals Rage as ‘Black Cube’ Could Cost City World Heritage Status
Locals Rage as ‘Black Cube’ Could Cost City World Heritage Status La Nazione

A block of luxury flats in Florence dubbed “the black cube” has earned the ire of locals who say the building’s ugly design could cost the city its UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) heritage status. The sleek, modernist building, built on the site of a demolished postwar theater, stands in sharp contrast to the Renaissance and Baroque-inspired villas that surround it and has been labeled a “slap” to the city’s iconic skyline by its former culture chief. “It is totally ugly, totally out of context with Florence’s cityscape and may break rules on height,” a city official told local newspaper La Nazione, which published a poll showing 80 percent of its readers opposed the design. Magistrates this week opened an investigation to determine if heritage rules had been broken during its construction, which could result in Florence being stripped of its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 2009, Dresden was stripped of its heritage status after it built a four-lane bridge too close to the city’s historic center. In 2021, Liverpool was unlisted due to development around its historic waterfront. A former city official who was in office when the development was approved said they “don’t remember” whether they signed off on the cube’s construction.

10
Amtrak Rolls Out New High-Speed Trains Running Slower Than the Old Ones
SLOW AND STEADY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.28.25 10:04AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: A new NextGen Amtrak Acela train (R) is visible as passengers board an original model Regional Acela train (L) on August 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Amtrak has launched its faster, upgraded NextGen Acela service along the Northeast Corridor as the Trump administration moves to take control of D.C.'s Union Station, citing a push to restore safety and revitalize the historic hub.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: A new NextGen Amtrak Acela train (R) is visible as passengers board an original model Regional Acela train (L) on August 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Amtrak has launched its faster, upgraded NextGen Acela service along the Northeast Corridor as the Trump administration moves to take control of D.C.'s Union Station, citing a push to restore safety and revitalize the historic hub. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Amtrak’s brand new, state-of-the-art high-speed trains officially launched, but there’s a catch—they don’t actually run any faster than the old ones yet. Two of the five next-generation Acela trains deployed on the Washington-Boston corridor will actually run slower than the older models for the foreseeable future. According to The Wall Street Journal, the new trains will take at least seven hours and five minutes to complete the trip, which is around 10 minutes slower than the current journey time. Amtrak has blamed the corridor’s aging tracks, power systems, and signals for preventing the new models from safely reaching their top speed of 160 mph, highlighting a disparity between American railways and the modern, high-speed tracks found in Europe and Asia. The company has since stated that schedules will be adjusted based on real-world performance and that future infrastructure upgrades are planned to help the new trains reach their full potential. Amtrak plans to add 28 new trains to its fleet over the next two years as part of a $2.45 billion investment project.

