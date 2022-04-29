CHEAT SHEET
Remorseless Tennis Star Boris Becker Sent to the Slammer
GAME, SET, MATCH
A judge sentenced disgraced six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker to two years and six months in prison Friday after he was convicted of violating the U.K.’s Insolvency Act. Becker was found guilty earlier this month of not disclosing multiple assets—including prize money from two Wimbledon wins—when he filed for bankruptcy in 2017 over an unpaid £3 million loan. While Judge Deborah Taylor said she acknowledged Becker was “in a state of chaos” at the time of his bankruptcy, she said he has since shown no remorse or acceptance of his guilt. “I accept the humiliation you have felt but you’ve shown no humility,” she said.