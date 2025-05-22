Women’s Tennis Star Scolds Cameraman for ‘Wildly Inappropriate’ Behavior
Tennis star Danielle Collins reprimanded a cameraman during a match Wednesday for getting a little too close while she was in the midst of a changeover. “I need to get water. We’re on a changeover. You don’t need to be that close to me, and you don’t need to be on top of Emma,” Collins told the operator during a two-minute break in her match against Emma Raducanu at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. “It’s like wildly inappropriate,” she continued, adding that it’s “not that difficult to give space.” Collins ended up taking the win and celebrated her victory by touting the importance of “self-expression” and not being afraid to embrace the emotions that come with the game. “I think to be good at anything, self-expression is really important,” Collins said after the match, according to The New York Post. “I think you have to be yourself, and I’m a competitor at the end of the day. I’m not meek and mild. I’m not someone that is going through life quietly, and I want to succeed. I know what it takes to succeed, and at this level, you have to compete and this is what competing is about.” The tennis star previously caused a stir in January after blowing kisses to hecklers during the Australian Open and motioning that they should kiss her behind.