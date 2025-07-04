Cheat Sheet
1

Tennis Star Bristles at ‘Billionaire’s Daughter’ Label

HARD-KNOCK LIFE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.04.25 12:20PM EDT 
Published 07.04.25 11:34AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Emma Navarro of the United States in action against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round on Day Four of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2025 in London, England.
Robert Prange/Getty Images

Being called a “billionaire’s daughter” doesn’t sit well with American tennis player Emma Navarro—the daughter of billionaire Ben Navarro. “It’s a label I don’t really like,” the world’s No. 10-ranked player told Tatler ahead of Wimbledon. “I didn’t grow up being handed things.” Her father, the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group, is worth $4.8 billion and owns the 20-court club in Charleston, South Carolina, where she grew up playing. “We grew up in a sort of traditional way,” the 24-year-old said. “We’d get up at 6 a.m. on a Saturday morning and go play tennis. Growing up, it was a priority that we learned toughness, and we learned work ethic and how to be intentional and purposeful and live productive lives, so I don’t love being referred to as whoever-with-however-much-money’s daughter.” Navarro, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year, appeared poised for another deep run at the Grand Slam this week, cruising into the third round Thursday.

Read it at Tatler

2
Deadly Flash Flooding Hits Central Texas, Six Dead and One Family Missing
EXTREME WEATHER
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.04.25 12:29PM EDT 
Published 07.04.25 11:55AM EDT 
Flooding in central Texas.
KSAT

At least six people have died, with one family missing, after extreme flooding in Central Texas Friday morning, the Daily Mail reports. Between 4 and 10 inches of rain fell in Kerr County and Tom Green County starting on Thursday, leading the Guadalupe River to rise by 22 feet. CNN reports that, in some places, the amount of rain that normally falls over the whole summer came down in just a few hours. The disaster has been compounded by the effects of climate change; much of the soil is extremely dry due to drought, creating the conditions for flash flooding. Texas has faced several floods this year on the heels of a record-breaking number of flash floods last year. The flooding comes after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gutted the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is tasked with responding to natural disasters.

Read it at CNN

3
Paul Simon, 83, Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows With ‘Intense’ Pain’
ACHE LAND
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 07.04.25 11:10AM EDT 
Published 07.04.25 11:03AM EDT 
Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon has undergone back surgery.
Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon has undergone back surgery. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Paul Simon, 83, has undergone surgery after suffering “chronic and intense back pain.” The legendary singer-songwriter is hoping to be back on stage next week. Simon, who canceled two concerts last week, published a statement on his Instagram page saying he had undergone “a surgical procedure ... to alleviate severe back pain that he has been experiencing for some time.” The statement said the surgery had gone well, but added that Simon, who rose to fame in the 1960s as half of the folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, would, “need one additional day of rest and recuperation to ensure he is able to perform at the top of his ability” for his next gig in Long Beach, CA, which has been moved back one day.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 8 -- Pictured: Musical guest Paul Simon performs on November 20, 1976 (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Paul Simon in 1976 NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Read it at Instagram

4
Caitlyn Jenner’s Manager Dies at 29: Report
TRAGEDY IN MALIBU
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 07.04.25 10:31AM EDT 
Published 07.04.25 2:14AM EDT 
Sophia Hutchins
Sophia Hutchins Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, died following an ATV accident in Malibu on Wednesday, TMZ and People reported. She was 29. Hutchins was driving an ATV on a road near Jenner’s home when she struck the bumper of a moving car, sending the quad bike off the shoulder and into a ravine, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. Two people in the car were said to be uninjured. The watch commander of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the Daily Beast there had been a fatal ATV crash off Decker Road, but did not confirm the victim’s name. The road winds through a hilly area of Malibu. Hutchins, who served as CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, met the reality star in 2015 and appeared in multiple episodes of the series I Am Cait. "Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family, and confidant," Jenner said in a statement to The New York Times in 2019. “She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.” The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative of Jenner for comment.

Read it at TMZ

5
Tourist’s Autopsy Reveals Grim Details After Volcano Fall
TRAGIC END
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.04.25 10:12AM EDT 
Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins fell off a cliff on Mount Rinjani.
A coroner reported that Marins is believed to have died less than 20 minutes after internal bleeding began from her traumatic injuries. The Daily Beast/Instagram

The 26-year-old Brazilian tourist who fell during a steep volcano hike in Bali, Indonesia, died from a fatal mix of traumatic injuries, according to a local coroner. Juliana Marins was ascending the more than 12,000-foot Mount Rinjani on the morning of June 21 when she reportedly tumbled off the trail on the Indonesian island of Lombok. Marins’ body was found on June 24 after a multi-day search. Marins “died of internal bleeding caused by damage to organs and bone fractures,” the coroner announced at the Bali Mandara Hospital, where her body was examined. Marins is believed to have died less than 20 minutes after the bleeding began, the coroner said, and she had “no signs of hypothermia or prolonged suffering after the injury.” Marins’ family, who created an Instagram account to track recovery efforts, made it known that they would be seeking justice in her death, accusing the hiking and rescue team of negligence. “Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team,” the family wrote in a translated statement on Instagram. “If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours Juliana would still be alive.”

Read it at People

6
North Korean Defector Makes Wild Escape Across Giant Minefield
I WANT TO BREAK FREE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.04.25 9:10AM EDT 
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Contributor/Getty Images

A North Korean defector dodged a shoot-on-sight order, armed guards, and dozens of land mines to cross one of the most militarized borders in the world. The civilian crossed into South Korea after hiding under bushes along the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), in the midwestern section of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the Korean border. He was spotted by South Korean troops on Thursday morning hiding in a stream, at around 3 a.m., and guided safely through the minefield for screening. This process took 20 hours. The man has since been detained. “We secured the individual through a normal procedure to guide the individual, and relevant authorities plan to investigate the detailed process (in crossing the border) to the South,” said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is the first defector since a North Korean soldier high-tailed it over the border a year ago, in the eastern county of Goseong.

7
Musician Who Quit Kennedy Center Trashes Trump Pick’s Relentless ‘Hissy Fits’
BUM NOTE
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 07.04.25 8:19AM EDT 
Ric Grenell speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds, who quit his role at the Kennedy Center after Trump’s takeover, slammed new MAGA director Richard Grenell for “throwing little hissy fits” and airing political “grievances” instead of focusing on delivering great music. In an interview with The Washington Post, Folds, who served as the artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra, also shared his astonishment at the booings of J.D. Vance and President Trump at the D.C. performing arts center. “I was there for eight years, in the building all the time,” Folds said. “I never saw any … people booing. … That never happened before. He brought the circus with him.” Referring to Grenell, the MAGA loyalist whom Trump picked to lead the Kennedy Center, Folds added: “[T]he head of the Kennedy Center can’t talk for three minutes without having grievances against a political party. His job is to bring excellence in music to everybody. Not to just say you do it but to actually do it. And that starts with not throwing little hissy fits. He’s a grown man.” The Kennedy Center has been approached for comment.

Read it at The Washington Post

8
Rescuers Make Tragic Discovery in Search for Doctor Who Disappeared From Cruise Ship
HEARTBREAKING END
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 07.04.25 5:18AM EDT 
Cruise ship Norwegian Bliss anchored in the English Channel off the Dorset coast.
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A Kentucky woman who failed to return to her cruise ship after leaving for a hike near Juneau, Alaska, was found dead on Thursday morning. Dr. Marites Buenafe, 62, a physician based in Lexington, left her cruise ship earlier this week, telling friends and family she intended to hike from Gold Ridge to Gastineau Peak after riding the Mount Roberts Tramway. She last texted family early Tuesday and was later seen on security footage at the top of the tram around 7:30 a.m. However, she failed to return before the cruise ship’s 1:30 p.m. departure, prompting a search effort involving dogs, helicopters, and ground teams. Her body was discovered roughly 1,700 feet below Gold Ridge by an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew. The mountainous area south of downtown Juneau is a popular and accessible hiking location but sees multiple rescue operations annually, local officials said. Alaska Department of Public Safety Spokesman Austin McDaniel warned that even seemingly simple excursions in Alaska’s wilderness can quickly become perilous with one misstep.

Read it at New York Times

9
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Make It Official: They’re Done
HOT N COLD
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 07.04.25 1:21AM EDT 
Published 07.04.25 1:18AM EDT 
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

After months of rumors, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed that they have indeed split, with a press statement that could become the new “conscious uncoupling.” The couple, who never married, claimed through a publicist that they have “been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.” Perry and Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove is now 4. “They will continue to be seen together as a family,” the statement read, “as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.” The pair have been together for nine years, going Instagram official in 2016 before getting engaged on February 14, 2019, Valentine’s Day. They were photographed together for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March this year, but whispers of a split began in June. US Weekly reported that month the couple had broken up but were on amicable terms. A source was quoted as saying, “Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.” Perry split with British comedian-turned-podcaster Russell Brand in 2012. Bloom flew to Australia last month to visit his daughter during Perry’s tour, then attended Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding solo last week. Perry, 40, resumes her world tour in Denver on July 10.

Read it at People

10
Donald Trump Can’t Stop Talking About His Enormous Flags
SIZE MATTERS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 07.03.25 11:53PM EDT 
Published 07.03.25 11:51PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he attends an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he attends an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard Nathan Howard/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has made sure everyone knows just how much he really, really loves his two new flagpoles. Last month, the president had two new 88-foot flagpoles installed on the North and South lawns of the White House. Trump said he had personally paid for the new additions, at a cost of around $100,000. Speaking at the Salute to America event in Iowa on Thursday, the president talked up America 250 as “an enormous, year-long” celebration. “It’s really also a celebration of our flag, our great American flag, and our glorious American freedom,” Trump said. He then couldn’t help but bring up his recent decorative flourish. “Did anybody see the beautiful flag I put up in front of the White House?,” he asked. “Everyone’s liking it. Everyone’s liking it. I actually put two up. I put one in the front and one in the back. I didn’t want to go too crazy. I thought that would be enough.” The president also made sure to talk up the dimensions of the new flags. “You know, they’re big. They’re about as big as you can get. We’re proud of it.” After the flagpoles arrived, Trump said on Truth Social they were “something which was always missing from this magnificent place.”

