Tennis Star Explodes Over Photographer’s Mistake in Racket-Smashing U.S. Open Meltdown

Elon Musk’s latest Starship launch was postponed at the eleventh hour on Sunday. The latest in a growing list of SpaceX failures was to be the model’s 10th mission, and it was fully fueled ahead of a launch time of 7:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 24. However, problems with the ground systems nixed lift-off 30 minutes prior—an issue that Reuters reported was signaled when a placeholder screen appeared on the company’s livestream. SpaceX has been on a troubling run amid growing pressure for results, with NASA keen to use its ships to put people on the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions. Musk and Co.’s test-to-failure approach to development has been dogged by hiccups. These issues have culminated in dramatic scenes, with one mission lost in space, and another exploding on the stand with such violence that debris was fired over the Mexican border. Previous failures have often been dealt with speedily by SpaceX, and a do-over of mission 10 is expected as soon as Monday, Aug.25. The Daily Beast has contacted SpaceX for more information.
A clash at the U.S. Open descended into chaos, sparked by a photographer causing an interruption in play, and culminating in former World Number One Daniil Medvedev smashing his racket on a bench. The first round contest between the Russian and unseeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi was stalled when a photographer absent-mindedly stumbled into the court, before trying to sneak into the press pit, backed by a soundtrack of outraged fans, all as Bonzi prepared to serve for match point. The photographer’s movement to capture the moments of what would have been a historic moment for the Frenchman came too early, and when Bonzi served a fault was given a do-over by the umpire due to the distraction. “Stop now, get off the court, please,” umpire Gregory Allensworth said over his microphone. “First serve because of a delay caused by an outside interference.” Medvedev then engaged in a heated exchange with Allensworth, demanding, “Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.” He then continued to encourage booing from the crowd, reports the Daily Mail. When he eventually quietened them down, Bonzi double-faulted, handing Medvedev the game and then the set. Medvedev then won a clean sweep on the fourth, but Bonzi finally won out in the fifth, sparking scenes of world no. 13 Medvedev repeatedly smashing his racket and a career highlight for the winner.
The flesh-eating parasite known as the New World screwworm has been found in a human in the U.S. for the first time. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the case on Sunday after an investigation was concluded on Aug. 4 by the Maryland Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The patient had recently returned from El Salvador. HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told Axios: “This is the first human case of travel-associated New World screwworm myiasis (parasitic infestation of fly larvae) from an outbreak-affected country identified in the United States.” He added, via Reuters: “The risk to public health in the United States from this introduction is very low.” No cases have been confirmed in animals in the U.S. this year, although earlier this month the Department of Agriculture announced plans for the “largest initiative yet in USDA’s plan to combat New World Screwworm.” While the parasite is mainly found in Central America and the Caribbean, a spike in cases in both cattle and ranchers in Mexico has heightened concern in the U.S. “Myiasis is a parasitic infestation of fly larvae (maggots) in human tissue,” the CDC says. “New World screwworm (NWS) is a species of parasitic flies that can cause myiasis and feed on live tissue. It primarily affects livestock, but it can also infest people.” The Daily Beast has contacted HHS for further information.
Comedian Reggie Carroll has died after being shot in Southaven, Mississippi. He was 52. Officers were responding to an isolated shooting in Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday when they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, later identified as Carroll, according to the Southaven Police Department. Carroll was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. One male is in custody and has been charged with Carroll’s murder, police said. Officials have not addressed a possible motive, and the case remains under investigation. Hailing from Baltimore, Carroll was a seasoned comic who performed across the country, including touring with Oscar-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique, who paid tribute to him in a video. “This is why I say treat people the best you can, because you never know if you’ll see them again,” said Mo’nique. “I had an amazing time being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time. So I have no sad tears, because all of our times together was amazing.”
An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a passenger’s device caught on fire Saturday. Flight 357, which was originally routed to fly from Philadelphia to Phoenix, instead diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport “after the crew reported a fire in one of the passenger rows,” according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “The device was quickly contained by crew members prior to landing,” American Airlines told The Daily Beast in a statement. The craft, which was transporting 160 customers and six crew members, was met with emergency personnel “per procedure.” “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused and thank our crew for their professionalism,” said the airline. The airline also shared that they were able to book their customers on a different flight. After “landing safely,” in Washington, the flight eventually made it to its original destination of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 11 in the morning local time. American Airlines did not reveal what type of device or the cause of the fire to the Daily Beast. The FAA said it will investigate the matter.
Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse accuser and one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken survivors, is releasing a tell-all biography after her death. Giuffre’s book, Nobody’s Girl, is set to hit bookshelves six months after she died by suicide in April in Australia, The U.S. Sun reported. The 41-year-old mother of three finished the book more than a year ago, but sources say publishing was held back because of her health issues, The Sun reported. The book will be published Oct. 21 by Penguin Random House, the same house behind Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. A spokesperson for Knopf, a division of Random House, told The Sun they were publishing the book—despite Virginia previously reaching a seven-figure contract with Penguin Press. Ted Doughty of the publishing house declined to detail which Epstein associates appear in Nobody’s Girl but stressed that Giuffre makes no allegations of abuse against Donald Trump.
Billy Joel’s daughter has revealed the major lifestyle changes her father has made since learning he had a brain disorder. In May, the Uptown Girl singer announced via social media that he would be canceling all scheduled concerts after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). Alexa Ray Joel, who is also a musician, told Fox News Digital that her 76-year-old father has been “incredibly resilient” amidst the diagnosis, and has adapted to a new lifestyle of physical therapy multiple times a week, and dietary changes. “We had dinner the other night. I said, ‘Dad, what are you doing? You’re not getting the steak? You’re getting chicken instead?’ Like, this is a whole new you here.” Alexa, 39, also revealed that her father has not experienced any cognitive decline, retaining his memory of every album, song, and the release date. “So, as far as I’m concerned, he’s sharp as a tack,” Alexa said. Amidst the health battle, Alexa said she is “really proud” of her father. “He’s… probably his most healthy actually right now in terms of how well he’s taking care of himself and prioritizing his health.” NPH, most commonly diagnosed in adults over 65, is caused by fluid building up in the brain, and can cause problems including cognitive difficulties, and trouble walking.
Netflix’s hit musical KPop Demon Hunters dominated the box offices in its first and only weekend in theaters, generating nearly $20 million and beating out the horror mystery Weapons for first place. While Netflix isn’t reporting grosses, rival studios project that ticket sales for the Netflix film placed it ahead of Weapons, which made $15.6 million in its third weekend. The sing-along fantasy film sold out in roughly 1,150 of the 1,700 screens it played in, sources told Variety. The movie follows the plot of a K-pop girl group trio that live secret lives as demon hunters who protect the world with their songs. The Netflix original was released on the streaming service on June 20, but by the next month, Netflix announced that the flick became its “most-watched original animated film of all time.” After its worldwide success, the streaming platform announced it would release the sing-along version to theaters for just one weekend on Aug. 23 and 24. The songs from the fictional K-pop groups also propelled the movie’s success—the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack scored more than 3 billion global streams to date, outperforming real k-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink.
Tennis star Roger Federer has become the seventh billionaire athlete, according to Forbes. The report, which was released Friday, estimates that the former tennis player has a net value of $1.1 billion, largely due to his minority stake in a Swiss shoe and apparel company called On. Federer, 44, who retired in 2022, was the highest-paid tennis player for 16 years straight during his career thanks to lucrative business deals off the court, despite making less in prize money compared to his rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Forbes estimates that the Swiss athlete collected roughly $1 billion before taxes and agents’ fees from appearances, endorsements, and other business endeavors. Most notably, his investment in shoe brand On helped fuel his wealth; after taking a minority stake estimated at around 3 percent, Federer helped the brand develop an on-court tennis shoe and a lifestyle clothing line. The tennis legend’s equity in the company is now worth more than $375 million. Federer is the second tennis player to reach this status; Ion Èširiac, a tennis player-turned-business tycoon, is worth $2.3 billion. Other athletes who have reached billionaire status include Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Floyd Mayweather, and Tiger Woods.
Jerry Adler, best known for his role as Hesh Rabkin on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 96. Adler, whose cousin was the renowned acting teacher Stella Adler, didn’t start acting until he was in his 60s, spending much of his working life behind the scenes on Broadway, including working as stage manager for the original production of My Fair Lady. After taking up acting, in addition to The Sopranos, Adler also starred in Mad About You, Rescue Me, Transparent, and The Good Wife. In a 2017 interview, he said of making the transition to acting, “You know what’s interesting? You spend your whole career backstage. Nobody knows who you are or even knows your name. They don’t know anything about you. And then you do a television show and suddenly you’re a celebrity and everyone knows your face. It’s so weird.” According to an online memorial page created by his family, he passed away on Friday in New York. Adler is survived by his wife, Joan Laxman.