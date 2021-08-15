CHEAT SHEET
    Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Pledges Tournament Winnings to Haiti Relief

    Tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose father is Haitian, has pledged to help Haiti after a devastating earthquake killed at least 300 people on Saturday. Osaka, who will compete in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati starting Monday, tweeted, “Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break.” The women’s singles winner payout is $255,220 and the runner-up prize is $188,945. Osaka, who lit the Olympics cauldron for Japan in the opening ceremony, did not medal in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games but she is top seeded in the upcoming tournament.

