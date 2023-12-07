Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Inks Deal to Join OnlyFans
‘NO BRAINER’
The controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios announced Thursday that he had joined OnlyFans “in a move to disrupt the way sports stars share content,” promising he plans to use the platform to show off his “intimate side.” The 28-year-old called the deal with OnlyFans a “no brainer” in a statement. “They are [revolutionizing] social media and I wanted to be a part of that,” he said. “Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That’s the future.” His forthcoming content will include tennis “tips, tricks and behind the scenes” moments, but Kyrgios teased that subscribers would have access to more than that. “Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side—it’s all on the table and I’ll be bringing fans along for the ride!” The temperamental tennis player, known for his eccentric style of play and racquet-smashing tantrums on the sidelines, missed all four grand slams this year due to injuries. He was notably absent from the Australian Open’s main draw when it was released earlier on Thursday, meaning he is unlikely to make an appearance at the January tournament.