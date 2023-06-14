Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts Post-Wimbledon Loss
‘I WAS HURTING’
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ loss at Wimbledon in 2019 took a heavy toll on his mental health and led him to get admitted into a London psychiatric ward, he revealed in the second season of the Netflix docu-series Break Point. “I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” Kyrgios shared in the sixth episode, which airs June 21. “I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like: ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this.’” The 28-year-old tennis pro reportedly wore long sleeves at the prestigious tournament to hide marks of self-harm. “I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions,” he wrote in an Instagram post last year. Kyrgios opened up in the documentary that he “was drinking, abusing drugs” and “pushed all my close friends away.” “I hated the kind of person I was,” he said. “You could tell I was hurting.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.