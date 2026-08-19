Tennis Star Tests Positive for Cocaine

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from the sport after testing positive for cocaine, with the 31-year-old admitting Wednesday that he made a “huge mistake.” The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that the former Wimbledon finalist tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, in a sample collected in June during an ATP 250 event in Mallorca. A World Anti-Doping Agency lab confirmed the presence of the banned stimulant on July 17, and Kyrgios has been suspended from tennis since Aug. 4. “I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios said in a statement on Instagram. Kyrgios, whose singles ranking peaked at No. 13 in 2016, apologized, saying injuries had taken a heavy physical and mental toll. “My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined,” he said, adding that he has at times felt “helpless and alone.” Kyrgios said he would step away from social media and public life for 28 days to “focus on getting myself right.” He asked for privacy and added: “I’ll do the work and come back better.”

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios posts apology statement on Instagram. Instagram/ @k1ngkyrg1os

The Sun