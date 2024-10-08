Tennis Star Apologizes for Making Racist Gesture
’I DIDN’T KNOW’
Former world No. 2 tennis player Paula Badosa has apologized after a photo that appeared to show her pulling her eyes back with chopsticks while playing tournaments in China was posted to Instagram. After she lost in the semifinals of the China Open, the Spanish star’s coach, Pol Toledo, posted the picture, apparently taken in a restaurant. However, many commenters soon accused her of racism for making a gesture that is used to mock East Asian people. The 26-year-old, currently ranked No. 15, soon defended herself. “We weren’t even imitating Asian people,” she wrote. “I was playing around with my face and wrinkles.” She also said, “I love Asia … and have plenty of Asian friends. They are the kindest.” The photo was deleted, and Badosa offered an apology ahead of her appearance in the Wuhan Tournament. “Really sorry, I didn’t know this was offensive [or] towards racism,” she posted on X. “My mistake. I take full responsibility.” Badosa would later withdraw from the tournament due to a gastrointestinal illness.