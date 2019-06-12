Tennis Star Serena Williams Is the Only Woman in Forbes’ List of Highest Paid Athletes

Tennis star Serena Williams landed on Forbes’ highest-paid athletes rankings, but was notably the only woman on the list. According to NBC News, Williams was ranked number 63 out of 100 athletes worldwide—with $29.2 million in pay, $4.2 million in winnings and $25 million in endorsement deals. Soccer star Lionel Messi tool the number one slot on Forbes’ list, with an estimated total wealth of $254 million. Williams also ranked among the highest-paid athletes in 2017, and was again the only woman featured on the list. The ranking comes amid controversy surrounding the pay of female athletes, with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over discrimination and unequal pay in March.