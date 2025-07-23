Venus Williams Celebrates Historic Win by Confirming Engagement

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 jet came scarily close to disaster during takeoff when another plane touched down on the same runway. As Delta Flight 590 began to pick up speed for departure from Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez in Mexico City on Monday, a regional AeroMéxico jet roared over the top and landed in front of the Delta aircraft. According to CNN, tracking software FlightRadar 24 showed the Embraer 190 flight 1631 skimming above 590—which was bound for Atlanta—by less than 200 feet. Delta said that it has reported the incident—which saw the 737 carrying 144 customers and six crew abort the takeoff and return to the terminal—to aviation authorities in Mexico. “Delta will fully cooperate with authorities as the circumstances around this flight are investigated,” the airline said. “We appreciate the flight crew’s actions to maintain situational awareness and act quickly—part of Delta’s extensive training.” Delta said it had also reported the close call to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Jet Almost Lands on Delta Plane in Scary Runway Close CallTAKEOFF TROUBLEThe Delta flight was carrying 144 customers and six crew members at the time.
- 2Venus Williams Celebrates Win by Confirming EngagementLOVE ALLThe tennis superstar confirmed her beau, actor Andrea Preti, had popped the question during a post-match interview following her return to the sport after a yearlong hiatus.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Summer SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 3Epstein’s Brother Dishes on Joke Trump Told Him on PlaneFLIGHT CLUBThe joke demonstrated the closeness between the disgraced financier and Trump, claimed Epstein’s brother.
- 4China-Backed Hackers Breach U.S. Nuclear Weapons AgencyCYBER WARFAREChina has denied any involvement in operations carried out by two cyber warfare groups, Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon, slamming the reports as “unfounded speculation.”
Partner updateLevel Up Your Small Biz With a Powerful AI Accounting ToolWORK SMARTERManage and grow your business all in one place with Intuit QuickBooks Online.
- 5Pete Davidson Gushes After His Baby News: ‘It’s My Dream’STOKEDThe couple first announced their new bundle of joy on Instagram.
- 6Cause of Death of 9-Year-Old Canadian Found in NY RevealedTRAGIC OUTCOMEInvestigators are still looking for more clues into the tragic case.
- 7JD Vance Makes GOP $3 Million in One NightTHAT'S ONE COSTLY DINNERBut not every one was happy about the VP’s appearance.
- 8U.S. Olympic Committee Outlines New Ban Under Trump OrderCOMPLIANCEOfficials said they had an “obligation to comply with federal expectations.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Innovative Tablet Feels Just Like Writing on PaperMAKE YOUR MARKThe reMarkable Paper Pro is free from the distractions and annoyances that come with laptops and tablets.
- 9Marvel Star Rails Against ‘Grossly Wasteful’ Hollywood'COULD FEED A FAMILY'Benedict Cumberbatch called out the industry for its wasteful habits, particularly in regards to food.
- 10Lifeguards Tell Why They Couldn’t Save Star From DrowningSTRETCHED TOO THINThe volunteer lifeguard association expressed that they “deeply regret” the accident.
Venus Williams Celebrates Historic Win by Confirming Engagement
Venus Williams just revealed she and her partner Andrea Preti will finally tie the knot, following her triumphant return to tennis with a historic win on Tuesday. The 45-year-old star athlete broke the news during a post-match interview after besting rival Peyton Stearns, who’s 22 years younger than her, at the WTA DC Open, becoming the second-oldest woman ever to win a tour-level professional singles match. “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she said, having taken more than a year out from the sport to undergo surgery for uterine fibroids. “Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time,” she added. “So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.” The couple has otherwise been tight-lipped about their relationship since they were first spotted together in July 2024, even keeping things under wraps after Williams was spotted wearing a diamond on her engagement finger earlier in February.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark has claimed Donald Trump once shared a risqué joke about his sex life while the three men were flying together. Mark Epstein told CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Tuesday that himself, his late brother and Trump were on a plane in 1999 when the crude joke surfaced. “Jeffrey used to sometimes tell me things that Donald said that were funny,” Mark said. “I was talking to Jeffrey, and he told me that he asked Donald, ‘How come you sleep with so many married women?’ And Donald‘s answer was, ‘Because it‘s so wrong.’” Mark recalled on a flight with his brother and Trump “a week or two” after that conversation, Epstein deliberately repeated the joke in front of the future president. “I know he did that for my benefit so that I could hear Donald say it,” Mark said. He said the joke demonstrated how close Trump and his brother were, a relationship the president has been actively trying to downplay, calling the late financier a “creep” as links between the pair continue to surface. Epstein said, “That‘s not the kind of question you ask a casual acquaintance. That‘s a question you ask a good friend that you can get away with asking those kind of questions.”
Hackers sponsored by the Chinese state have breached a number of U.S. government institutions, including the agency responsible for overseeing the security of America’s nuclear arsenal, according to a report. At least two cyber warfare groups, Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon, have exploited weaknesses in Microsoft’s SharePoint software to break into the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, a source told Bloomberg, with other targets including the Department of Education, the Florida Department of Revenue, and the Rhode Island General Assembly. Microsoft says it is investigating the breaches and that it has “high confidence” those responsible will “continue to integrate [these vulnerabilities] into their attacks,” with others reported against government entities in Canada, Brazil, Spain, Indonesia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. China’s Embassy in Washington denies any involvement in the hacks, describing the allegations as “unfounded speculation” and adding it “firmly oppose[s] smearing others without solid evidence.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the U.S. agencies allegedly affected for comment.
Running a small business is already tough. Do you really want to spend your precious time after work balancing books and creating invoices? That’s where Intuit QuickBooks Online comes in. Its revolutionary accounting software has been augmented with a groundbreaking team of AI agents that take care of day-to-day tasks and tedious busywork for you. Right now, you can get 90% (!!) off the first three months of your subscription.
According to Intuit, users report saving up to twelve hours every month when using QuickBooks Online to handle things like bookkeeping, cash flow, and invoicing. Whether you’re looking to build a strong business foundation or get some free time back, Intuit has a plan for every level. The Essentials plan is ideal for saving time and includes the core accounting (does bookkeeping and assists in reconciliation) and payments (automates invoices and tracks late payments) agents. The Plus and Advanced plans are built for scaling, adding powerful tools like the customer agent (which schedules meetings and prioritizes leads from your inbox) and the finance agent (for KPI analysis, planning, and forecasting).
Right now, all of these plans are 90% off for the first three months and include free access to Intuit’s live experts for assistance when setting up QuickBooks with your business. But act fast: this limited-time deal ends on 7/31. Click here to get started.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Pete Davidson said it’s his “dream” to be a dad, following the announcement that he and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are expecting their first child. The comedian spoke of his excitement on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the couple made the pregnancy announcement via Instagram last week. “Anybody who knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad, so I’m so excited,” the former Saturday Night Live star enthused. “Elsie’s excited. I’m excited to see her be a mom, so we’re stoked,” he added, to which Fallon responded by saying he’d “Crush it.” After thanking the longtime host, Davidson gushed, “Everything else doesn’t really matter anymore.” Davidson, 31, and Hewitt, 29, posted a carousel of images on social media last week that included an ultra-sound scan, which Hewitt self-depricatingly captioned: “Welp now everyone knows we had sex.” The baby is due in winter, according to Page Six, which reports, citing an insider, “Pete is so excited for this next chapter. His family is thrilled and can’t wait to become grandparents, aunts, etc.”
The cause of death of a 9-year-old girl from Canada whose body was found in a pond in upstate New York has been revealed as her father has been charged with her murder. Luciano Frattolin, 45, of Montreal, had initially claimed his daughter, Melina Frattolin, had been abducted. He has now been charged with second-degree murder and concealing the corpse of his daughter. He has pleaded not guilty ahead of a court appearance on Friday. On Tuesday, New York State Police said a preliminary autopsy concluded the cause of death was “asphyxia due to drowning,” and called the manner of death a homicide. A final determination and report are pending further laboratory testing, a statement added. According to cops, Frattolin had falsely reported that his daughter had been abducted by two men who had forced her into a van. Investigators detected inconsistencies in Mr Frattolin’s timeline of events, leading them to believe there had been no abduction. Melina’s body was found in a shallow part of a pond, hidden under a log. The father and daughter had been on holiday in the U.S. since July 11, according to police. Melina lived with her mother in Montreal, who had been estranged from Luciano for six years. The investigation is continuing, with police requesting video footage or eyewitness accounts about the movements of Melina and her father between July 11 and 19.
The VP just made a PB in his new role as financial chair for the Republican National Committee. On Tuesday, JD Vance was the drawcard at a fundraising dinner in Nantucket that raised $3 million in donations for the Republican Party as it prepares for the 2026 midterms. The New York Post reports the dinner, at a private residence, raised a record amount for any RNC dinner on the Massachusetts island. The price tag for the Nantucket dinner was a minimum $100,000 donation per couple. Membership in the “host committee” was set at a pricy $250,000. However, not everyone in Nantucket was excited about Vance’s arrival. Popular Instagram page Cats on a Couch, which boats 1 million followers, protested Vance’s visit, staging a peaceful protest event called “Meowtucket.” Amanda McGonigle, who runs the social media account, said the $250,000 ticket price after recent cuts rubbed her the wrong way. “There are organizations on the island who have been deeply affected by funding cuts,” McGonigle told The Cape Cod Times. “There were ICE raids that ravaged Nantucket and the greater Cape region not that long ago, and so we will be focusing on passing the hat for a few organizations on the island.”
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has effectively barred transgender women from competing in women’s sports, in compliance with an executive order from President Donald Trump. The policy change was announced Tuesday, and national sport governing bodies were instructed by U.S. Olympic officials to follow suit. “As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and President Gene Sykes wrote in a letter obtained by the Associated Press. “Our revised policy emphasizes the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition environments for women. All National Governing Bodies are required to update their applicable policies in alignment.” It comes after Trump signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” in February as part of his administration’s wider push to target trans people and restrict their participation in athletics at all levels.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.
With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.
Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.
Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
Benedict Cumberbatch called out Hollywood for being a “grossly wasteful industry,” starting with his own meal plan. The multiple Emmy-winning actor recalled during an interview on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast Monday how much food he went through in order to undergo a “body transformation” for Marvel’s Doctor Strange. He noted that, though he doesn’t mind molding his body for a role, it is “horrific eating beyond your appetite.” “Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating,” Cumberbatch remarked. He told podcast host Ruth Rogers that to prepare to play the sorcerer superhero he would eat five meals a day, as well as snack on foods like almonds, cheese, and boiled eggs between meals. The Sherlock star also denounced Hollywood as being a “wasteful” industry in general. “Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy,” he said. Cumberbatch added that even “the amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment” uses up “a lot of energy.” His newest movie, The Roses, will come out August 29.
The Caribbean Guard, an association of volunteer lifeguards in Costa Rica, released a statement expressing that they “deeply regret” not having lifeguards nearby when actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned on Sunday. The statement, posted on their Facebook on Monday, placed the blame squarely on the lack of government resources. Due to “recent water incidents,” they explained, the lifeguards were manning a different beach the day The Cosby Show actor drowned. The association appealed to the government of Costa Rica and the “entire Caribbean community” to direct attention to an increase in drownings and dangerous water conditions, which they claimed is “rising ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.” They warned that without “government help, clear public policies and strong support from local entrepreneurs, this will keep happening.” The 54-year-old actor, who played Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, was on a family vacation in Limón, Costa Rica, when he was caught unaware by a strong current. By the time fellow beach-goers pulled Warner back to shore, he had already drowned, the Associated Press reports.