Tens of Thousands Without Cell Service From Mysterious Outage
NO SERVICE
More than 70,000 AT&T users reported that their cell service was down Thursday morning—part of a massive cellular outage that has prevented police from receiving some 911 calls, the New York Post reported. Downdetector, which allows users to self-report outages from cellular carriers and websites, showed that outages peaked around 8:10 a.m. with 74,000 AT&T users reporting they had no service. By comparison, just 26 people reported having an outage at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The outage also appears to be impacting T-Mobile, Verizon, Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and Straight Talk Wireless customers as well, the Post reported, but on a much smaller scale. The cause of the outage is unclear, and an AT&T spokesperson said users should rely on WiFi calling while they work “urgently to restore service.” The outage has reportedly impacted users in New York, Boston, and Atlanta on the East Coast, as well as some in Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco.