Tens of Thousands of Employers Get Government Letters About Possible Undocumented Workers on Their Staff

Tens of thousands of U.S. employers are being alerted to the names of potential undocumented workers on their staff as part of a new measure by the Trump administration, The New York Times reports. The Social Security Administration has sent “no-match letters” to more than 570,000 employers in various industries over the last two months. The letters, which alert companies to workers whose names do not match their Social Security numbers, is expected to result in lost jobs for thousands of undocumented workers. According to the Times, the letters do not threaten to penalize the employers but instruct them to take action to resolve Social Security mismatches, which would require contacting the affected workers. Many undocumented workers who have already been notified of the letters by their employers have chosen to resign out of fear of federal immigration authorities, according to the Times. The construction, restaurant, hospitality, and agriculture industries are among those that will likely face the biggest losses. In California’s San Joaquin Valley, 49 growers and other businesses that collectively employ nearly 40,000 have received government notices that 24,132 employees’ Social Security numbers do not match.