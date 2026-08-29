Tense Audio Captures Moment Marine One Lost Radio Contact

New audio reveals the loss of communication between Marine One and an aircraft control tower that led to the presidential helicopter’s close call with a passenger jet.

On Aug. 4, Marine One took off from the White House Ellipse, destined for Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where President Donald Trump then flew to Los Angeles. The helicopter came within 0.94 horizontal miles and 700 vertical feet of a passenger jet taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, because air traffic controllers there had not paused flights due to communications issues, The New York Times reported the next day.

Construction at the White House has been a consistent theme throughout Trump's second presidency. AL DRAGO/REUTERS

Audio aired by CNN shows what transpired between the tower, Marine One, and a nearby helicopter. As CNN transportation correspondent Pete Muntean recapped, “The pilots of Marine One spend about four minutes trying to reach the tower to no avail, and the air traffic controller in the tower must ultimately rely on other helicopters flying nearby to relay the message.”

TOWER: Do me a favor: I can’t hear Marine One. If you hear Marine One, can you let me know?

AIRCRAFT: Affirm, we have positive comms with Marine One.

TOWER: Marine One, are you trying to reach me?

MARINE ONE: Affirm, National tower. Marine One proceeding as briefed with momentary delay.

TOWER: Marine One, roger, there’s helicopter traffic…

In a statement, the FAA told CNN, “The three-minute notification was communicated by alternate means, acknowledged by a controller, and positive contact was established with Marine One before takeoff.”

The audio of the Aug. 4 incident comes after communications between Marine One and the air traffic control tower got muddled once again on Thursday, CNN reported.

The White House has maintained that Trump was never "in harm's way," despite the breach of safety protocol. Daniel Heuer/Reuters

Also on Thursday, a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board said the Aug. 4 interruption may have been due in part to construction of Trump’s White House ballroom forcing Marine One to take off from the Ellipse rather than the South Lawn.

Technicians “conducted a coverage analysis and determined that there was not adequate line-of-sight to ensure communications” from the Ellipse to the air traffic control tower “while construction was ongoing at the White House,” the report said.

The helipad (left) and ballroom (right) under construction at the White House in August. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The White House has maintained that Trump, 80, was never in danger.