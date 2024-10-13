Tensions Flare Between Biden and Harris’ Teams as Election Looms
BAD BLOOD
The relationship between Kamala Harris’ campaign team and the Biden White House has reportedly degraded with less than a month to go before the presidential election, 10 insiders familiar with the situation told Axios. While all parties still want to see Harris beat Donald Trump at the ballot box next month, frustrations have arisen as the president’s top aides continue to process their boss being shunted aside. “They’re too much in their feelings,” a Harris staffer told Axios. Others in the vice president’s camp said that senior officials in the White House weren’t “sufficiently coordinating” to align with the needs of the campaign, according to Axios. On Friday, for instance, Biden held an impromptu press conference as Harris was readying to hold a rally event in Michigan, drawing attention away from her campaign. “President Biden endorsed Vice President Harris immediately after leaving the race, rejecting other approaches that would divide the party, and has attested to her leadership abilities and continually made clear his support for her,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “While ensuring that all critical White House functions are fully staffed, we have made significant changes to guarantee the vice president's team has all of the support and resources that they need.” Harris’ office and campaign declined to comment to Axios.